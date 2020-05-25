Sensors for Robotics: Technologies and Global Markets

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The report sizes the market by technology, including sensors within the vision, touch, hearing and movement segments. The top seven application areas are sized, forecast and discussed in-depth.



These include agriculture, appliances, automotive, healthcare, industrial, logistics and military. In addition, the overall market and each application area is assessed on a worldwide and regional basis, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

This report considers economic slowdown caused by lockdown across the world owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of sensors for the robotics market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the manufacturers of sensors for robotics.

Report Includes:

- 38 tables

- Descriptive overview of the global market for sensors for robotics technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with substantial market analysis data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a five-year forecast through 2025

- Discussion of underlying factors driving the industry growth, economic trends, demographic shifts, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects that shape and influence the future marketplace

- Evaluation of the market's competitive dynamics, including critical success factors such as research-and-development capability, installed base, branding, and ecosystem influence and partnerships

- An exhaustive patent analysis with data corresponding to patent applications and grants to numerous stakeholders for related technologies and processes

- Market share analysis of the leading global tech giants; their key competitive landscape, product segments, and revenue sales

- Company profiles of the leading market players including Advanced Microsensors Inc., Automation Technology GmbH, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Cyberoptics Corp., Electro-Sensors Inc., Ge Measurement & Control, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Honeywell Sensing & Controls, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Omron Scientific Technologies Inc., and Panasonic Electric Works

Summary:

Robotic sensing is a branch of robotic science that seeks to provide sensing capabilities for robots, so that robots become more human-like. Robotic sensing primarily gives robots the ability to see, touch, hear and shift, and uses environmental feedback algorithms.



Sensors used in robots have brought them to the next stage of innovation. Most importantly, the sensors have largely enhanced robots' performance.



This also allows the robots to perform different tasks like a human being. As with tactile sensing, an object description can be obtained.



In all applications, sensors, which are key enablers for the evolving robotics revolution, must play a role. The preceding two digital and technological revolutions launched the first two technologies, with the other one still missing in sensing. Mobiles and automobiles were instrumental in the maturation of acoustic, optical and positional sensors, while new categories of sensors such as touch, microwave and environment serve drones and robots.



Environmental or external robotic sensors are classified as exteroceptive, reflecting observations of the robotic appliance's environment and objects in it.Internal robotic sensors are classified as proprioceptive, in that they provide the appliance with "a sense of self" or internal state.



This is done by measuring values internal to the system such as power availability and component position, among others. Sensors are also either active, in that they transfer energy, or passive in that they receive energy.



While there are a wide variety of sensors applicable to these robotic applications, they can be grouped into four major categories -

- Vision (requiring optical and image processing sensors).

- Touch (tactile sensors, requiring signal processing for contact detection and interpretation).

- Hearing (audio sensors and signal processing).

- Movement (motion and direction sensors with guidance systems).

