Sensory Safari: Central Florida zoo offers inclusive program

Children with special needs can enjoy a special adventure at a local Sanford zoo.

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will offer a Sensory Safari for children with varying abilities later this month.

This is the zoo’s latest push to be more inclusive toward its guests.

The Sanford nonprofit also offers early admission for people with sensory needs throughout the year and sensory bags with items to help accommodate their visit.

Children ages 5 to 12 can participate in fun, interactive, hands-on learning experiences with animals at the Sensory Safari.

The event will be on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Registration opens and closes on Feb. 16. Space is limited.

For more information, click here.

