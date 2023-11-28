Sensory-safe children’s gym in Naperville offers something for everyone on the spectrum: ‘This is just a dream’

Megan Walsh watched her 2-year-old son size up the hammock in front of him. The woven seat, fit for a toddler but not much bigger, hung right at his eye level. With a little help from his mother, he dove in and nestled safely inside.

His feet, sporting slightly worn camo socks, peeked out. Walsh smiled.

Comfortable isn’t usually how she feels at play places. But We Rock the Spectrum in Naperville is different.

We Rock kid gyms are a rare solace for parents like Walsh, whose children may need a little extra, or a little less, stimulation than a typical playground can supply. Earlier this month, a We Rock facility opened at 5019 Ace Lane — just 15 minutes from Walsh’s house.

After one visit, the Downers Grove mom found herself returning again and again. And again.

“It feels right,” Walsh said last week, during her fourth straight day at the Naperville We Rock since its kickoff Nov. 18. “It feels very right.”

We Rock the Spectrum gyms are uniquely inclusive by being sensory safe. That means they’re attuned to the different ways kids may process and interact with the world around them. The goal is catchall accommodation, so every kid — whether autistic, disabled or neurotypical — can all hang out, stress-free, in the same environment.

“You feel good when you come here,” Walsh said. “I’m usually very anxious about taking my son to play spaces, (but) I don’t have any anxiety here. I feel like I can watch him have fun. All the kids are having a good time. They’re learning from each other, with each other.

“As a parent sometimes, I walk into a (play) space and I think, ‘This may be my kid’s dream come true, but this is my worst nightmare.’ This is just a dream. No nightmare.”

Founded in 2010, We Rock the Spectrum has, over the last decade, grown into an international franchise, with locations across 27 states and eight countries. Today, more than 140 independently owned and operated facilities are part of the network.

The South Naperville location is the third in Illinois. Others are in Edwardsville, near St. Louis, and Franklin Park. A fourth, according to the We Rock website, is coming to Chicago.

Maureen Hatfield, who owns We Rock Naperville with her husband, wants more.

“Our hope is that we get so busy that we need to build 10 more,” she said, pausing to accept a wooden cup of tea from her attentive waiter, a young boy, no more than 6 or 7, dressed head to toe in a firefighter’s uniform. He tipped his hat.

“That’s it,” she said. “That’s our hope. Our dream is that this becomes like a Starbucks. That this will be everywhere someday.”

Hatfield, who lives in north Plainfield, came across We Rock about six months ago.

“It was just a rainy Saturday afternoon, and we kind of stumbled into one of these gyms after searching online for an indoor, sensory friendly playground,” she said. Her two children, ages 7 and 8, both have disabilities.

“We Rock in Franklin Park popped up,” Hatfield said. “We got in our car, drove up there and were like, yep this is it. It was a home run for our kids.”

But an hour’s drive away was a little far away to be the family’s go-to play space. Instead, Hatfield decided to bring We Rock to her.

A special education teacher for the past 15 and half years, Hatfield called bringing We Rock to the area was “a labor of love.”

“It’s kind of been my life’s work,” she said. “I’ve loved every day of it.”

As they thought about their franchise, Hatfield and her husband kept their own kids in mind. While her son is more of a sensory “seeker,” her daughter is more of a sensory “avoider,” she said.

The difference is how responsive they are to stimuli. For hypersensitive people, stimuli can get to be too much and they may cope by pulling away from physical touch or covering their ears to dampen noise, for example.

Those who are hyposensitive sometimes don’t get enough stimulation from their environment so they seek out more.

We Rock caters to both. For the sensory seekers, there’s a trampoline, swings, even a zipline. For those more attuned to softer play, there’s arts and crafts and an “imagination station.” Or, if someone really wants to take a breather, there’s a calming room where the lights are dimmed down and reading is available.

“You don’t have to choose,” Hatfield said. “It’s like having a library and a trampoline park in one place.”

The effect, she said, is an unapologetically inclusive play space.

“The mission of this franchise is to be a place where you never have to say sorry. … The business model is that every kid plays in their own way, and it’s fine,” she said.

“This way, it kind of relieves the anxieties of parents a little bit, and just lets the kids be themselves and be free. That’s what spoke to me.”

