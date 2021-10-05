Sensyne Health plc (LON:SENS): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Sensyne Health plc's (LON:SENS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Sensyne Health plc, a healthcare technology company, develops software products that connects healthcare professionals with patients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The UK£186m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£28m on 30 April 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Sensyne Health's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Sensyne Health, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of UK£12m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 59%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Sensyne Health given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Sensyne Health currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning healthcare tech company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Sensyne Health which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Sensyne Health, take a look at Sensyne Health's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential factors you should further research:

Valuation: What is Sensyne Health worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Sensyne Health is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Sensyne Health’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

