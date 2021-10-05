Sensyne Health plc (LON:SENS): Is Breakeven Near?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Sensyne Health plc's (LON:SENS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Sensyne Health plc, a healthcare technology company, develops software products that connects healthcare professionals with patients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The UK£186m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£28m on 30 April 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Sensyne Health's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Sensyne Health, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of UK£12m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 59%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Sensyne Health given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Sensyne Health currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning healthcare tech company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

