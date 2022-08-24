‘Who sent you?’ Suspect in Independence double homicide allegedly shot victim on ground

A 23-year-old man has been charged in the killing of one of two victims of a double homicide over the weekend in Independence, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jayvon D. Rabb of Independence has been charged with one count each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 21-year-old Deionate J. Hair Sunday evening at the Hudson apartment complex.

No attorney was listed for Rabb in court documents.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired about 7:30 p.m. in the area of East 14th Street and South Scott Avenue. Arriving officers found Hair and a 16-year-old male, who has not been identified, dead from gunshot wounds. Hair was found lying in the street near the intersection while the teen was found inside a wrecked Chevrolet Malibu near 14th and Cunningham.

Immediately after the shooting, three people were taken into custody for questioning. Two others were taken into custody shortly thereafter at a nearby residence.

According to court documents, one witness told police that he and his family had just sat down for dinner when they heard 40 or 50 “popping” noises and what sounded like automatic gunfire. The witness walked onto his balcony and saw a man lying in the street.

The witness told police that three men walked up to the victim on the ground, who was wearing a black mask. One of the men lowered the face mask and began asking, “Who are you, who sent you?”

The witness said the man then spat on the victim and allegedly fired three shots into the victim. Afterwards, the shooter looked around and realized residents of the apartment complex were watching. The three men ran off down the street.

Other witnesses, who told police that they too heard the shooter ask “Who sent you?”, saw the shooting. They identified Rabb as the shooter in photo lineups.

During questioning by police, Rabb initially denied being involved in the double homicide. He later allegedly told detectives that he went down the street after hearing the shots being fired. He allegedly admitted that he pulled out his handgun and fired at the victim as he was lying on the ground.

Rabb was being held in Jackson County jail on $300,000 cash-only bond.

Police continue to investigate the case and are working to identify additional suspects involved in the double homicide, Independence police said.

Anyone with information that has not spoken directly with investigators are asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).