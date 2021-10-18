Sentence of 30-plus years for man who shot and killed victim in northern Minnesota 'without provocation'

A 21-year-old man received a 30-year prison sentence for shooting his victim to death "without provocation" outside a northern Minnesota home.

Montana Cutbank, of Pennington, Minn., was sentenced Friday in Beltrami County District Court to 31¼ years in connection with in connection with the shooting on Nov. 24, 2020, in Ten Lake Township.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Cutbank will serve the first 20 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office has never disclosed the identity of the man who was shot. The Star Tribune has requested from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office the name, age and city of residence of the victim.

According to witnesses cited in the criminal complaint, Cutbank arrived at the victim's home in a pickup truck occupied by three other people. The victim came out of the home and approached the passenger side of the pickup. Sitting in the back seat, Cutbank drew a sawed-off shotgun from his jacket while arguing with the man, became upset and "shot and killed [the man] without provocation," the complaint read.

The pickup driver went to Cass Lake, where Cutbank fled from the others and remained at large until his arrest four days later in Duluth.

Along with this case, Cutbank's criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for theft and one each for aggravated robbery, fleeing police and possession of drug paraphernalia.

