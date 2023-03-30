Sentence doled out three years after police accuse man of killing his brother

Jaime Talamantes

LAS CRUCES – A Las Cruces man pled to lesser charges Tuesday as part of a plea deal in the shooting death of his brother.

Jaime Talamantes, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to a news release for the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, Talamantes received a 13-year sentence from Judge Richard Jacquez for the three charges.

Prosecutors initially charged Talamantes with first-degree murder along with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, police believe Talamantes killed his older brother, Juni Talamantes, on May 22, 2020. Police said Talamantes got into an argument with his brother outside a house on the 500 block of Mulberry Street. Police did not state the reason for the dispute in the affidavit. However, at some point, police said the argument spiraled into a fight with Talamantes on top of his brother.

Juni Talamantes' girlfriend then intervened in the fight and separated the two men, police said. Police said Jaime Talamantes then pulled out a handgun and fired several times into his brother's body. Police said Jaime then got into a truck driven by a friend and left the area. The friend dropped Jaime off at the Eagle Qwik Mart on Alameda Avenue and then left the area, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested Jaime about three weeks later. According to a news release put out at the time, Las Cruces Police learned of his location and forwarded that information to the U.S. Marshals Service, who made the arrest.

Talamantes then spent more than 1,000 days in jail before this week's guilty plea. Part of that delay belongs to slowed judicial proceedings during the pandemic. However, court records also show that Talamantes and prosecutors reached a plea deal that Judge Conrad Perea rejected in October 2022.

In a court filing, Talamantes' attorney, Richard Benjamin Pugh, said that he'd reached a deal with prosecutors on Oct. 11, 2022, six days before a trial. Perea denied the plea deal, saying the motion was too late. The rejection led Pugh to request the state supreme court to intercede in the case.

Ultimately, the New Mexico Supreme Court found the issue moot. Perea then recused himself, and the case was given to Judge Jacquez. Talamantes then pleaded guilty on March 28. Jacquez sentenced him the same day. Talamantes will receive time served for the three years he spent in jail.

