Sentence to be handed down for first Capitol rioter charged with felony

The first person to be convicted of a felony regarding actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is expected to receive the sentence on Monday.

Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins, a 38-year-old Tampa resident, to serve 18 months in prison, though his lawyer doesn’t want him to spend time behind bars at all, according to the Associated Press. He pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding last month, though he was not accused of assault or damaging property.

His sentence could provide insight for others who were charged into whether they should accept plea deals or go to trial. Approximately 500 people have been charged in connection to the swarm of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol as Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

In a recent filing, Hodgkins’s lawyer, Patrick Leduc, argued that prison was not necessary for his client given that any such punishment will “pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr. Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life.”

During the riot, the Florida man wore a Trump 2020 T-shirt and carried a flag over his shoulder while walking onto the Senate floor.

Leduc noted that Hodgkins's actions do not differ drastically from those of Anna Morgan Lloyd, a 49-year-old from Indiana, who was the first rioter arrested to be sentenced. After pleading guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, she was sentenced to three years of probation.

Prosecutors, however, note that Hodgkins left his hometown on a bus with a backpack that included rope, protective goggles, and latex gloves, which they argue shows he was prepared for violence.

“Time and time again, rather than turn around and retreat, Hodgkins pressed forward,” the government filing said.

It has been eight months since then-President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid and more than six since the riot occurred.

In January, the former president spoke at a nearby rally before the riot began. He urged his supporters to “fight like hell” and to make their voices heard "peacefully and patriotically" after he spent the previous eight weeks claiming that he was the rightful winner of the election.

Four people died at the riot, and three Capitol Police officers died in its aftermath, though only one of their deaths was ruled a homicide.

