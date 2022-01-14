Sentence handed down on meth charge

Jan. 14—A Mattoon man was sentenced Thursday in a Vermilion County Court to 12 years in prison on a felony conviction for felony meth possession.

Brett Magana, formerly of 621 Dewitt Av., Mattoon, will serve the sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

A press release from the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office states that day-for-day sentencing credit applies, and the sentence shall be followed by one year of parole. Additionally, Magana must provide truthful testimony in any hearing or trial involving his co-defendant, Caleb Hackler, who remains in the custody of the Vermilion County Sheriff on Class X felony methamphetamine delivery charges and a Class 2 felony weapons offense.

Judge Derek Girton entered the sentence upon hearing that on Aug. 13, 2021, Vermilion County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a stop on a motor vehicle for a traffic violation. Rather than pull over, the vehicle raced away at a speed in excess of 100 mph.

Ultimately, the car crashed. The driver, later identified as Magana, and the passenger, later identified as Hackler, fled from the wreck. In the vehicle, law enforcement located firearms, over 150 grams of methamphetamine, and identification belonging to the two men.

Upon being apprehended shortly thereafter, police say Magana confessed to agents with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group that he and Hackler were on a "business move," meaning a drug transaction. According to Magana, when law enforcement first attempted to pull the car over, Hackler placed a gun to Magana's head and threatened to shoot if Magana did not attempt to elude the deputies.

Magana further indicated that, at the time, Hackler was wearing a bullet-proof vest. This vest also was located by law enforcement after being abandoned by Hackler during his flight from the crashed vehicle.

State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy thanked the sheriff, his deputies, and VMEG for their excellent work in this matter. She noted that, "Though this defendant did cooperate with law enforcement during the investigation, and has agreed to provide truthful testimony against his codefendant, when it comes to drug dealers, this office will insist on severe punishment."