Sentence handed down in robbery attempt

Jun. 22—GOSHEN — One of two men who attempted to rob a teen and impersonated a police officer at Walmart was sentenced during Thursday's proceedings in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Although not the fault of Joseph Thompson, 37, or Jessie Haradon, 40, their victim, Alan Bautista, 19, did not live to see the sentencing. Bautista died in a car crash June 17.

As a veteran, his defense attorney Matthew Johnson said Thompson suffers from PTSD and in 2017, his 5-year-old son died while in daycare, and Thompson has struggled with his mental health and addictions since then.

"His life spiraled and it ultimately ended up in this robbery," Johnson said. "I think that Mr. Thompson is someone that is worth saving."

Since incarceration, Thompson has spent the year he's been in custody in classes and programs to resolve the psychological problems he's experienced.

"At this point in my life, I've had very little help with the types of traumas that I've been through, and really all I'm asking for is to be able to get help, to get released," he said. "I'm not trying to make excuses or to justify anything that I've done, but had I not been drunk or been in that state of mind .... Since I've been in here and I've had the opportunity to really actively get into some type of treatment, it has helped me a lot."

Defense argued that Thompson has an extensive criminal history across the state.

"I wish that you had sought help before you got into this criminal case," Christofeno said. "You're spot on when you say, 'The problem is that this robbery is a crime that is very, very personal.' Robbery victims, they tend to carry the anxiety, and stress, and shock, and fear with them the rest of their lives, and that's what we're trying to balance here."

Those at the courthouse did not seem aware of Bautista's death.

Thompson was sentenced to a total of 13 years, with six years suspended and six years on reporting probation, per plea agreement for one count of Level 3 felony robbery and one count of Level 6 felony impersonating a public servant, with a third count of theft dismissed.

His counterpart in the case, Jessie Haradon, 40, had a pretrial status conference on Thursday. His trial was continued from July 10 to March 4, 2024.

DOMINIQUE EDWARDS

For the third time, Dominique Edwards, a man accused of attempting to kill his father, refused to attend court despite being in the Elkhart County Jail for the entirety of proceedings.

Edwards is accused of shooting and injuring his father, Anthony Shaw, while at Shaw's home along the 1600 block of Stevens Avenue in Elkhart on the night of Nov. 20, 2020, according to his charging affidavit. He faces charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement.

While visiting the home, witnesses said Edwards grabbed a pillow, went to Shaw's bedroom and fired a gun through the pillow at him, the affidavit reads. Prior to the shooting, witnesses described Edwards as acting strangely and possibly being on drugs.

Shaw, who was shot in the leg and abdomen, told police Edwards said something to the effect of, "Sorry, pops, but I have to kill you," before he opened fire, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Another man at the house told police he then tackled Edwards, knocking the gun out of his hand. The man said he fought Edwards and chased him out of the house, according to the affidavit.

Edwards was located and arrested in December 2020 after an Elkhart officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Morehouse Avenue to investigate a report of suspicious activity, the affidavit shows.

A corrections officer confirmed to the court that he spoke with Edwards in his jail cell on Thursday and warned him that if he did not attend the status conference, he may be in contempt of court. Edwards also refused to attend Dec. 15 and again Jan. 26.

The court agreed to continue the trial regardless, as they await a series of competency evaluations' final review. Edwards had already been sent to the state psychiatric facility and determined competent to stand trial, but a competency hearing has not yet occurred.

At a status conference July 13, the court may determine whether or not Edwards is competent to stand trial, unless the mental evaluations aren't in yet. The trial, scheduled for Aug. 21, was rescheduled to March 4, 2024.

TIMOTHY A. COFFEE

A man who robbed a CVS in Elkhart with a fake gun will see a total of two years in prison for the crime. Timothy Coffee's robbery charge was decreased from a Level 3 felony to a Level 5 felony after it was discovered that no actual weapon was used in the crime.

Coffee, 38, Elkhart, was sentenced to seven years at the Indiana Department of Corrections, with three years suspended, and three years on reporting probation, per his plea bargain agreement, for charges of robbery and being a habitual offender.

"I would agree that I seemed to be a monster to him that day," Coffee told Elkhart County Judge Christofeno. "He did not deserve anything that came to him that day."

Coffee also told the court that whether or not he's placed in Recovery While Incarcerated, he'll continue to seek assistance for himself. At the jail, through programming, he's risen to become a recovery coach.

On Aug. 17, 2022, officers responded to a call at CVS Drug Store, 1210 N. Nappanee St., Elkhart, at 9:21 a.m. in reference to a robbery in progress. The victim, a cashier, told police that the suspect, later identified as Coffee asked him if they sold cell phones, and then entered and exited the store several times before holding up the cashier and demanding his keys and phone, collected the items, and left, according to court records.

While investigating, officers received another call for a domestic disturbance on Silver Street, with a suspect matching the description the cashier had given them. They found Coffee at Walmart and took him into custody, and recovered the car, but Coffee said he'd thrown the cell phone out the window. Coffee also alleged that he never actually had a gun, but an "L" shaped piece of metal which, when covered by his backpack, appeared similar, the probable cause affidavit reads. Officers recovered it and the backpack by the doors of Walmart, 175 W. C.R. 6.

MATTHEW MALONE

An Elkhart teen had a status conference for an armed robbery on Dec. 12, as well as a series of battery charges against public safety officials at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to a probable cause affidavit from Elkhart County deputies, Malone allegedly met a man at the New Paris Apartments, 18856 U.S. 6, New Paris, at 2 p.m. from the Facebook Marketplace to purchase a 2016 orange Mustang 5.0 that he'd agreed to pay $35,000 for. Instead, the affidavit reads, when Malone came out of the apartment, the seller said Malone held him up using a black handgun and took the vehicle, allowing the seller's 8-year-old son to get out of the Mustang, before robbing him of his wallet, threatening him, and then taking off in the vehicle.

A further proceedings trial is scheduled for July 20, with a trial status conference Jan. 11, 2024, and a jury trial Feb. 5, 2024.

JORDON NORTON

An Elkhart man charged with murder is preparing for his second jury trial after the first one resulted in a hung jury. In his trial Nov. 4, 2021, Jordon Norton was found guilty of Count 2, Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, a Level 5 felony, and Count 3, Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 felony, but the jury couldn't make a decision on Count 1, Murder.

Norton is accused in the Aug. 26, 2020, murder of David Artley at Hardy's Bar, 610 S. Main St., Elkhart. Norton now has two self-defense notices filed in the case — one with ongoing evaluations for PTSD, and one of his defense attorneys indicates a theory of double jeopardy. Norton is also attempting to file an appeal for the two felonies he was found guilty of. Christofeno acknowledged that the appellate court dismissed Norton's case due to lack of timely appearance, but blamed himself and indicated that his own lack of notice to the defense was the cause of the dismissal.

A hearing to show cause for a notice of dismissal and self-defense will take place July 10, and the case is set for retrial, of the murder only, Aug. 7.