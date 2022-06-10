Sentence passed in Angel Estep hit and run case

Jun. 10—WELCH — After hearing impassioned pleas for justice Thursday, a circuit court judge gave a McDowell County woman the maximum sentence for charges stemming from a November 2020 hit-and-run which took the life of a 2-year-old boy.

A jury found Angel Alberta Estep, 39, of War guilty on May 19 of charges including crash involving death, failure to give information and render aid and failure to report an accident, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett. The jury found Estep not guilty of negligent homicide.

The hit-and-run incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2020 in the Three Forks area near Bradshaw. Two-year-old Bryce Vance, who was seriously injured, passed away the following day. Witnesses who described the SUV and assistance from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office helped deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office arrest Estep on Dec.3, 2020.

Estep came before Circuit Court Judge Edward Kornish for sentencing. After hearing statements from the Vance family, friends, and Estep, Kornish sentenced Estep to a term of one to five years for crash involving death, plus a $5,000 fine. She was sentenced to an additional 10 days for failure to report an accident. The sentences were the maximum allowed by law.

Kornish spoke of the pain the family was feeling and how hard it is to accept what happened.

While what Estep did was not intentional, the jury did find that she should have known that she had struck someone, injuring them or killing them. Bryce was about 3 feet tall and weighed about 36 pounds, and while he was not as big as an adult, he was big enough for Estep to see him in the road.

"It's not like there was a puppy in the road, a squirrel or a chipmunk," Kornish said.

When the SUV Estep was driving hit Bryce Vance, the impact "launched him down the road, separated hm from his pants and his diaper," he said.

Witnesses compared the impact's sound to the noise made by a 12-gauge shotgun.

Story continues

"It would have been a very loud noise even if your music is up," Kornish said. "It was a very loud noise. The other part that's a 'but,' and I'm saying you hit him with force, you should have heard it. You would feel your car hit Bryce."

The jury determined that Estep should have reasonably known she had struck somebody and that she should have stopped, Kornish said. The jury also found that she was driving at the same speed as other drivers that day. To find her guilty of negligent homicide, Estep would have had to be showing reckless behaviors such as driving 80 mph. Drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the tragedy.

"I know there were some rumors when this first happened that she was impaired, that she was drunk or drugged," Kornish said. "There is absolutely no evidence that she was drunk or drugged."

Kornish looked at some letters. He said that he had received 28 letters from people supporting Estep, and that they described her as "a good, God-fearing person" who would never harm a child intentionally. Estep's supporters asked that she be shown leniency and asked the court "not to lock her up."

"And then I got some letters from people who knew Bryce or didn't even known Byrce," Kornish said.

One letter was signed by 351 people, and about 80 of them didn't live in McDowell County, the judge stated. The signers of that letter and other ones asked the court to impose the maximum sentence and complained that Estep had "shown no remorse whatsoever."

In a letter to the court, McKenzie Vance, Byrce's mother, wrote that living with what happened to her son that day back in 2020 was a struggle for her and her family.

"I will carry this heavy pain as along as I am on this Earth," she told the court. "It was a horrific, emotional injury that will last until the day I die ... God is the only help I have. This has not only affected me and my family, it has affected the whole community."

McKenzie Vance asked that Estep get the maximum sentence.

"She should pull every minute. No time off for good behavior. My baby wasn't given a choice," she said.

Serena Riggs, an EMT with STAT EMS in McDowell County, told the court how she came to know the Vance family while helping care for Byrce's grandmother. She said that the image of arriving at the scene, hearing the screams and seeing Bryce's family trying to save him with CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation was "forever burned into my brain."

They were memories Estep didn't have to share because she left the scene, Riggs added. She, too, asked that Estep get the maximum penalty.

"Bryce deserves justice," she said. "His family deserves justice."

Emily Baker, Bryce's godmother, said she would always remember the screams of a mother being told that her child had died and a father crying. She asked for the maximum penalty, telling the court that "Bryce deserves more that what the law of West Virginia can give him."

Estep's attorney, Marcia Hebb, said that her client was remorseful about the tragedy.

"I know that Angel lives with this every day," Hebb said. "I know she will never have to live with those memories (of the scene,) but she will still have to live with what happened every day."

Hebb asked that Estep have an alternative sentence such as home confinement or probation.

"I believe under the circumstances all around, that would be in the best interest of justice," she said.

Estep choked with emotion as she addressed the court.

"I think all I can say is I am so sorry," she said. "I live with this every day. I have lived with this every single day since this has happened. I would never do this intentionally, and I promise you if I had known I would have stopped. I don't know what else to say, just that I'm sorry."

Kornish told Estep that the people who had written to him on her behalf described her "as a good person" who would never knowingly run down anybody. He then repeated that Estep should have both heard and felt the impact when she hit the child, but still left the scene and did nothing.

Puckett said after Estep was sentenced and taken into custody by sheriff's deputies that Estep would have to serve at least a year in prison before being eligible for parole. She was given credit for 18 days in jail. With good behavior, Estep could discharge her sentence in two and a half years.

"Thank you,' McKenzie Vance told Kornish as her family left the courtroom. "Thank you."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com