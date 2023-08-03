Sentence upheld in assault case

Aug. 3—The 11th District Court of Appeals has upheld the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas' sentence in a felonious assault and menacing by stalking case.

John W. Volante was sentenced to 8.5 to 12 years in prison after being convicted of one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony.

Volante appealed, citing four potential issues, including a claim of prosecutorial misconduct during closing arguments, arguing that evidence was improperly admitted during trial, claiming that Volante's attorney was ineffective, and that the sentence was contrary to law.

The 11th District Court of Appeals disagreed, upholding the sentenced.

The court found that the exchange Volante's appeals counsel objected to was also objected to by trial counsel, and the judge ordered the jury to disregard the comment.

The claim that the court improperly admitted evidence was also rejected by the appeals court, according to the opinion. Prosecutors informed the defense of new evidence in the case even though not explicitly required to do so, and Volante's defense attorney did not seek to delay the trial.

The third claim, that Volante's trial counsel was ineffective, was based on an argument that the attorney failed to request a competency exam and pursuing a not guilty by reason of insanity defense. Eleventh District judges cited cases that held neither issue was a reason to find Volante had ineffective assistance of counsel.

The 11th District found Volante's final grounds for appeal, that the sentence was excessive, was not the case.

The trial court considered a number of factors raised by the appeal brief at sentencing, and found the sentence appropriate.