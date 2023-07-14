Sentence upheld in Gurto rape case

Jul. 14—The 11th District Court of Appeals recently upheld Joshua Gurto's 28-year prison sentence, finding arguments made in his defense without merit.

Gurto pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, on May 16, 2022. The charges are related to a 2004 rape and burglary in Conneaut.

Attorneys for Gurto filed a brief with four grounds for appeal, all of which were rejected by the appeals court.

The first two assignments of error alleged by Gurto's attorneys were that his right to due process and a fair trial were prejudiced by ineffective assistance of counsel and he was denied his right to remain silent. Both issues are related to a sentencing hearing.

According to a transcript, Gurto's defense attorney said she spoke with her client and Gurto didn't feel there was anything to say. The judge then asked Gurto if he wanted to speak, to which he said no. The judge then pressed him on why he targeted the victim, at which point Gurto's attorney objected.

According to the brief filed in Gurto's defense, his attorney should have offered mitigating factors during the sentencing, and the judge should not have used Gurto's decision to remain silent against him at sentencing.

The appeals court rejected those arguments, stating that the defense brief did not direct the court to any evidence that would have supported a lesser sentence, and that the court was not precluded from inferring a lack of remorse from Gurto's silence during sentencing.

The third assignment of error argued by Gurto's attorneys claims that the court erred when it sentenced Gurto to maximum, consecutive sentences without strictly complying with the Ohio Revised code's sentencing statutes.

Trial courts are not required to make specific findings on the record to comply with ORC requirements, according to the appeals court's opinion. It cited a specific statement by the trial judge that mentioned the ORC sentencing requirements.

The fourth assignment of error claims more counts should have merged for sentencing, but the appeals court found a different standard applied to merging counts, and found the assignment of error without merit.

The court upheld Gurto's sentence.

Consecutive to that sentence, Gurto is also serving an eight years in prison on involuntary manslaughter charges related to the 2017 death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

Gurto will be eligible for parole in May of 2052.