Sentence vacated for man convicted as a teenager in violent 2018 Kelley home invasion

A man convicted in a violent 2018 home invasion had his 62-year sentence vacated Wednesday by the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Luis Cruz, now 19, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, willful injury causing serious injury and second-degree theft. Cruz was charged alongside Manuel Balderas and Jacob Jimenez, then ages 20 and 18, for breaking into a then-82-year-old Kelley woman's home in August 2018. The woman suffered serious injuries, including a brain bleed.

In a decision vacating Cruz's sentence Wednesday, the court concluded a Story County District Court abused its discretion in considering sentencing factors for juvenile offenders and imposing the maximum mandatory minimum sentence. He will be remanded for resentencing before a different judge.

Related: Third defendant gets 62 years after 2018 Iowa home invasion injured elderly woman

Cruz was 16 years old at the time of the invasion.

The Story County Attorney's Office and Cruz's defense attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Pre-sentence investigation highlighted Cruz's youth, 'exposure to negative influences'

As described in the appellate court's filing Wednesday, a report in Cruz's presentencing investigation said he had an unstable home life and misused drugs and alcohol.

An expert assessed five factors to be considered in the sentencing process for youthful offenders: “age of offender and youthful behavior, family and home environment, circumstance of crime, challenges for youthful offenders and possibility of rehabilitation/capacity for change,” according to the report.

The report noted Cruz's "exposure to negative influences," including family members who were violent or used drugs. At the time of the home invasion, the report said Cruz "was drunk and high and just went along with (his) peers," and now regrets the "impulsive" crime. Since being incarcerated, Cruz has been "taking advantage of services offered by the criminal justice system and ... wants to be a better person," according to the report.

Story continues

The report recommended Cruz be incarcerated for no more than 25 years for first-degree robbery and burglary; 10 years for willful injury causing serious injury; and five years on the second-degree theft charge, all to be served concurrently. A psychologist who interviewed Cruz recommended a mandatory minimum sentence of eight years.

More: Inside the ambush of two police officers, the manhunt for their murderer and the trauma that lingers

Prosecutors recommended that, between negligible and overwhelming mitigative value, the sentencing factors for youthful offenders be weighted "somewhere in the middle."

When it sentenced Cruz in November 2020, the court found the fact that his crimes were impulsive, as well as his turbulent home life, to be "slightly mitigating at best." The court also concluded peer pressure did not play a role in the "utterly heinous" crimes. Finding Cruz to be competent in assisting in his own defense, the court assigned this factor no mitigative value. And while the court agreed Cruz's youth favored a greater capacity for change than adult offenders, the court found this factor only "somewhat mitigating."

Accordingly, Cruz was sentenced to no more than 25 years for first-degree robbery, 25 years for first-degree burglary, 10 years for willful injury causing serious injury and two years for second-degree theft, all to be served consecutively.

Peer pressure played a role in the crime, appeals court rules

Citing a 2017 Iowa Supreme Court decision in State v. Roby, the appeals court ruled Wednesday that peer pressure did play a role in the crime — especially because a group participated in the home invasion — and so the court had a duty to consider Cruz's "actual role in these crimes and the role any type of external pressure may have played."

Along with his guilty plea, Cruz admitted to entering the woman's home with Balderas and Jimenez to commit theft. The trio sprayed bug spray in the woman's eye, and Cruz held the woman down while one of the men beat her, according to court documents. The woman was also tied up. Her injuries included loss of eye function, bleeding of the brain and rope burns. Cruz stole a watch from the home.

The appeals court contended that Jimenez was the ringleader, and neither Cruz nor Baldera "knew what was going to happen."

More: Audit finds tiny McCallsburg, Iowa — population 350 — mishandled nearly $90,000 over 5-year period

Additionally, while the district court concluded Cruz showed a "limited amount of empathy" for the victim, the appeals court disagreed. In a statement during his sentencing last year, Cruz apologized to the victim and her family, saying "Nothing I say can take back the physical and emotional damage that I have caused; but I just hope that, one day, everybody that this has affected, that I can be forgiven one day. I will come out a changed man."

The appeals court also concluded the district court "failed to give sufficient (any) weight to the expert opinion" or even argue that Cruz was unlikely to be rehabilitated.

"To be clear, we understand the deference given to district court judges in making sentencing decisions," the senior judges wrote. "But youthful offender cases clearly have some different layers."

Isabella Rosario is a public safety reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached by email at irosario@gannett.com or on Twitter at @irosarioc.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Iowa court vacates sentence for man convicted in 2018 home invasion