Sentenced: Jury decides fate of third suspect in alleged 'toolbox murder' trial

After an under two hour deliberation, the jury has decided Roger Scott Wilson's fate: life in prison, a fine of $10,000, and all associated court fees. The jury came down with the maximum sentence.

Deep ties to the Aryan Brotherhood

Phase two of the trial began on Friday morning in the 104th District Court, for the punishment phase of the trial. In the opening portion of the trial, the court published an additional allegation. This was a charge dating back to 1995, in which Roger Scott Wilson was found guilty of burglary of habitation. He went to prison for this charge, and plead true to it in court that it did in fact occur.

Both the prosecution and the defense then waived their opening remarks, in what appeared to be an effort to expedite the process.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey brought Agent Jeremiah Torrez to the stand. Torrez is in charge of maintaining the gang database for the Abilene Police Department (APD).

Stamey directed her questioning towards Wilson's ties to the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT). Torrez noted that it began as a prison gang in California in the late 1960s and focuses on domestic terrorism amidst a layer of white supremacy. Their focus is apparently securing "the future for white children."

Torrez noted that "this is the most deadliest gang we have" in the State of Texas, that focuses on crime to make money, crimes to get more power, and crimes of pure hate.

Torrez then said that in 2019, the Department of Criminal Justice put Roger Scott Wilson on the database as a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. Torrez testified that Wilson had joined the ABT during his previous time in jail for the burglary charge. In May of 2020, Abilene followed suit and put him in their database as a member of the ABT.

At this time, Wilson whispered loudly to his defense attorney as if in protest, and it was loud enough to momentarily stop the proceedings of the court. Torrez also noted that George Frosch and Blake Britner are also members of the ABT, while Alaniz is a known associate of it. Women are not allowed to be full members, Torrez said they are "featherwoods," who support and help the members of the ABT.

Then Stamey went on to point out that Limon was of Mexican descent. When asked if the kidnapping of Limon was related to the ABT, he testified that Wilson's ties to the ABT "played a factor," as three members of the prison gang were involved in this crime.

After the prosecution brought Wilson's previous judgements of past crimes into play, passing out the judgements to members of the jury, both the defense and the prosecution came to a rest.

The first time the suspect shows emotion

Stamey began her closing remarks by saying that because of Wilson's previous felony conviction, he would be facing not 5-99 years or life, but instead 15-99 years or life in prison. It was at this time, when life in prison was mentioned, that Wilson hung his head in defeat.

This constituted the first time that the defendant showed any emotion in the entire proceeding. He began to wipe his eyes, and neglected to look up at either the jury or the picture of Priscilla Limon, which Stamey had published before the jury.

When the defense spoke, Attorney Byron Hatchett pleaded with the jury to give Wilson a lighter sentence of 22 years, to match that of George Frosch who plead guilty last year.

Hatchett alleged that both of their involvements with the kidnapping were the same, and that they should face similar sentences.

Stamey then took her place in front of the jury one more time.

"You saw the heinous nature of this crime," Stamey said to the jury, you saw "the humiliation of being placed in a toolbox and thrown in a river." She stressed that this kind of heinous crime could occur in here in Abilene, Texas under the influence of the Aryan Brotherhood, and that the jury should send the message that this won't happen here again.

"You speak for Priscilla. You speak for this community." Stamey then recommended that the jury impose "severe punishment."

Possible appeal?

Members of the jury sentenced Wilson to life in prison, the maximum fine of $10,000, and all associated court fees. He now has 30 days to appeal the sentence.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Sentenced: Jury decides fate of 3rd suspect in 'toolbox murder' trial