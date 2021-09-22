Sentenced in pornography case, defendant now faces child molestation charge

Sep. 21—SOUTHERN INDIANA — A man who was recently sentenced in Clark County for possession of child pornography has been transferred to Floyd County to face a child molestation charge.

David Fuson, 32, pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to three level 5 felonies for possession of child pornography in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4. He was sentenced Sept. 13 to five years for each with three years suspended. Under state law, the charges must be concurrent since they stem from the same crime so he'll serve two years in that case.

The Clark County plea agreement includes dismissal of 47 other charges for possession of child pornography. The investigation began in 2019 after a woman Fuson had lived with found his cell phone with what police have said was more than 2,500 sexually explicit images on the device, including ones involving children.

In August 2020 and as this case was pending, the Floyd County prosecutor's office filed a level 1 felony for child molestation related to a November 2016 allegation. Court records show the victims told investigators Fuson sexually abused them while babysitting.

The defendant appeared for an initial hearing in that case Sept. 17 in Floyd County Circuit Court where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and bond set at $250,000 cash only.

He has pretrial conferences set for Sept. 28 and Oct. 19.