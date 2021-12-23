Sentences, jury trials and guilty pleas: A look back at 2021's Eastern Conn. court cases

After a 15-month pause due to COVID-19 restrictions, the state’s courts resumed jury trials on June 1 and continued disposing of the backlog of cases built-up during the pandemic. In Eastern Connecticut, the latter half of the year meant the conclusion of several high-profile criminal cases.

Two of those cases ended with insanity verdicts and another with a plea deal. This year also marked the start - and conclusion - of the trial of a Hartford man found guilty of committing some of the worst crimes the region had seen in decades.

We'll take you through four of the biggest cases of 2021 in Eastern Connecticut:

Marcus Fisher

With attorney Jean Park as Public Defender at right, Marcus Fisher appears before Judge Nuala E. Droney in Norwich Superior Court GA21, Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Fisher, 18, was charged with two counts of murder, second-degree arson and murder with special circumstances in the deaths of his grandparents; John and Gertrude Piscezek, 76 and 77, respectively, in their home at 26 Morgan St. in Montville on Monday. Fisher was ultimately committed to the care of a state psychiatric hospital for 120 years.

One of the first trials held in the state was that of Marcus Fisher, the 20-year-old Uncasville man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in June of brutally murdering his grandparents, John and Gertrude Piscezek in 2019. The proceedings in New London Superior Court were overseen by a three-judge panel which agreed that Fisher, a diagnosed schizophrenic, could not appreciate the wrongfulness, nor possess the capacity to control, his actions on the day of the murders. Fisher was committed to the care of a state psychiatric hospital for 120 years.

More: Despite high-profile trials, violent tendencies not typical among those with schizophrenia

Andrew Racine

Brooklyn resident Andrew Racine found not guilty by reason of insanity of raping a woman in 2017.

In September, a Danielson Superior Court judge ruled Brooklyn resident Andrew Racine was also insane when he raped a neighbor in 2017. Racine, a schizophrenic, had been plagued for years by auditory hallucinations commanding him to act out violent sexual fantasies, his defense lawyer argued. Racine, who faces a 95-year commitment to the Whiting Forensic Hospital, is in the custody of the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services pending the completion of a mental health report.

Keith Coolidge

Keith Coolidge looks at the judge as he is arraigned on 2nd degree manslaughter and 1st degree strangulation in the death of his step brother and is held on a $350,000 bond in 2020 in Killingly Superior Court.

A Plainfield man accused of strangling his brother to death inside a camper in Plainfield in 2019 pleaded guilty in June to second-degree manslaughter. Keith Coolidge was sentenced in September to eight years in prison for killing his half-brother and violating a protective order. According to an autopsy report, the victim, Keith C. Coolidge Jr., suffered compression injuries to his neck, a fracture to the hyoid bone, blunt force trauma to his head, torso and extremities and scrapes and cuts to his face and scalp.

Story continues

More: Norwich opts in to opioid lawsuit against Purdue Pharma. The city asked for $80 million.

Sergio Correa

Sergio Correa, sits with his attorneys from the public defender's office, during a probable cause hearing in New London Superior Court Monday, July 22, 2019. Correa is charged in the murders of three members of the Lindquist family in Griswold in 2017. (Pool photos by Sean D. Elliot/The Day)

The long-delayed jury trial of a Hartford man accused of killing three members of a Griswold family in December 2017 began in November and ended on Dec. 14 after 16 days of testimony.

Sergio Correa, 30, was found guilty on 14 of the 13 counts related to the deaths of Kenneth, Janet and Matthew Lindquist. Correa, a convicted felon, double-crossed 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist on a plan to stage a robbery at the Lindquists’ Kenwood Estates home. Correa and his adopted sister, Ruth Correa, stabbed the younger Lindquist to death before Sergio Correa the man's parents and and burned down the family home to the ground.

More: One defendant was found guilty of Griswold triple murder. What's next for his sister?

Sergio Correa’s lawyers contended Ruth Correa, who struck a deal with the state to testify against her sibling in exchange for a recommended 40-year sentence, killed all three victims, though jurors determined otherwise. He will be sentenced in March and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Several high-profile Eastern CT criminal cases concluded this year