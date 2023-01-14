Sentences in Mexico-to-Morgantown drug ring followed by indictments of two more operations

Jan. 13—A Bruceton Mills man, Greg Snider, was found guilty earlier this week for his role in a drug distribution operation from 2018 to 2020 that spanned from Mexico to Monongalia County, as reported yesterday by The Dominion Post.

In addition to Snider, 12 other West Virginians were charged as part of the 25-person, 56-count indictment handed down in 2020.

Since the indictment, several of the defendants have entered guilty pleas and begun serving their sentences, while others are still awaiting judgment and sentencing. The cases are being heard in the United States District Court in Clarksburg.

Among those already sentenced are Robert Woody, 43 of Morgantown, who pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and in November 2022 was sentenced to 136 months in a federal corrections institute, followed by 3 years supervised release, court records show.

Tiffany Groves, 44, of Kingwood, and David Gamble, 58, of Masontown, both entered guilty pleas to one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute meth. Records show Groves was sentenced to 100 months in prison in November 2021 and Gamble received 70 months in February 2022. Each will also serve 3 years supervised release.

Loren Delaney, 31, of Morgantown, is currently serving a 46-month prison sentence after pleading guilty in June 2021 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, or "crack."

Court documents show Antonio Buzzo, 27, of Maidsville, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl in May 2021 and was sentenced to 10 months behind bars, along with 3 years supervised release.

Ashley Johnson, 36, of Morgantown, was sentenced to 5 months after pleading guilty to unlawful use of a communication facility to distribute controlled substances. Sabrina Burton, 26, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and received 3 years probation.

Several of the defendants have entered guilty pleas and are now awaiting sentencing, court records show, including Kelsey McClung, 29, of Westover, and Morgan Janes, 25, of Morgantown. Both pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine base. Skilor Perdue, 27, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin, and Suzanne Adiyeh, 39, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting maintaining drug-involved premises.

A jury trial is scheduled for March 27 for James Pugh, 48, of Wheeling, who is facing charges for alleged conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of fentanyl.

The 2020 indictment also includes individuals from California, Texas and Michigan.

The U.S. Attorney's office this week announced indictments of 34 more people in two additional drug trafficking organizations said to have supplied large amounts of fentanyl, heroin and other drugs to West Virginia that have caused at least two deaths. Both organizations were said to be based in Baltimore, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Although the drug rings are said to be based in Baltimore, the indictment included individuals from Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, all charged in relation to the sale of narcotics in Hampshire and Mineral counties.

According to the press release, the drugs distributed led to a spike in overdoses in the region, both fatal and non-fatal. Much of the fentanyl being sold by the organizations had high levels of purity and had a purple tint to distinguish it from drugs sold by competitors.

In the first of the two indictments, 12 people are facing charges, but the release states Kentrel Anthony Rollins, also known as "T-Rock, " age 30, of Baltimore, Md., is alleged to be the leader of the fentanyl distribution operation which occurred from January 2020 to October 2021.

In addition to the sale of drugs, court documents show that the group also engaged in firearms trafficking and the trading of guns for drugs. Many of the firearms were acquired by a "straw purchaser " on behalf of the organization, the records state.

In the second indictment, Sean Jarred Davis, age 31, also of Baltimore, is alleged to be the leader of a conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, as well as heroin, from February 2021 to January 2023. A total of 22 individuals are charged in the second case.

"Fentanyl continues to be the number-one threat to public safety in the region and much of it flows here from Baltimore, " said U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld. "The investigators are to be commended for their outstanding work in identifying the sources of supply and halting their operations."

