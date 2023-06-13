'The sentences are nowhere near enough': Addison resentenced for lesser charges, will still serve 15 to life

Jun. 12—Nearly two years after being sentenced 15 years to life for the killing of 13-year-old Alec Flores in a drunk driving incident, Constance Addison was granted a resentence on Monday afternoon for the charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

Addison was given a concurrent four-year sentence for the hit-and-run and 10 years for gross vehicular manslaughter charges in 2021, but Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré previously said that Addison's plea for resentencing would have no impact on her sentence for second degree murder, which will remain at 15 years to life.

With the passing of Senate Bill 567 — a bill requiring that the court impose the middle term of imprisonment for a given crime unless there are aggravating circumstances that have been stipulated by the defendant — Addison's charges for hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter were subject for resentencing after she was given the upper terms for sentencing.

Addison is currently in custody at the Central California Women's Facility and appeared for Monday's hearing via Zoom.

In 2021, Sutter County Judge Laura Davis sentenced Addison to 15 years to life for second degree murder, the upper term of 10 years for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated plus five years for fleeing the scene, the upper term of four years for hit-and-run driving resulting in death and six months in jail for child endangerment. The latter three charges are concurrent to the murder count, the appellate opinion stated.

During Monday's hearing, Davis granted Addison the middle term for these charges: six years for gross vehicular manslaughter plus and three years for the hit-and-run. However, ultimately, this will not impact the amount of time Addison will spend in prison, Dupré said.

According to an appellate opinion from the California Third District Court of Appeals, Addison was entitled to remand for resentencing following the passage of Senate Bill 567. However, resentencing in this case only applied to her determinate "non-life" sentence for the hit-and-run and gross vehicular manslaughter charges.

"With the change in the law, a jury must find aggravating circumstances in order for a defendant to be sentenced to an upper term. In this case, the law wasn't in effect at the time of trial, so the jury didn't make that finding. A judge could make that finding in limited circumstances, for example, based on a criminal history. Addison didn't have a criminal history. So, by law now, the sentences of the upper term need to be converted to the middle term," Dupré previously told the Appeal. "It doesn't affect the sentence because all of the determinate sentences were ordered to be concurrent with the 15 to life on the murder charge. So, the sentence that is, basically, in effect, is only the 15 to life. The other charges are running at the same time so the fact that they are being reduced, while frustrating, really doesn't affect anything."

On the morning of Oct. 7, 2019, Flores was struck and killed by Addison — who was driving an SUV — while walking to school. Addison was also driving her three children to school at the time. According to eyewitness testimony, Addison was driving over the bike lane while Flores was walking inside of it, closer to the road's shoulder. After the collision, Addison continued driving 100 yards and did not return to the scene.

During her testimony, Addison said that she fled the scene because she feared for the safety of her children, who were 5, 6 and 10 at the time. Her plan was to drive her children back home and later turn herself in to the Yuba City Police Department. She did not return to the scene to

check on Flores or use her cell phone to call 911 because her children were her first priority, Addison said.

According to an appellate opinion, Flores sustained major head injuries, a severely fractured ankle, and road rash abrasions near his hip.

Witnesses who pulled over at the scene reported that they could not find a pulse on Flores, and efforts to perform CPR were unsuccessful due to the amount of blood in his airway.

Yuba City Police Officer Carlton Braley testified that after locating Addison's residence, he noticed a "significant alcohol odor emanating from the vehicle and from the defendant." Addison admitted to drinking heavily at an event the night before the incident, but denied drinking that morning. A blood test later confirmed that Addison had a blood-alcohol content of 0.24, which is three times the legal limit for driving.

On appeal, Addison argued that there was insufficient evidence to support her second degree murder conviction because there was no substantial evidence that she harbored implied malice when she killed Flores.

According to the appellate court's opinion, officials agreed that remand for resentencing was required for her determinate sentences, but otherwise affirmed the existing guilty judgment.

"It is the People's position that the courts got it right the first time. The upper term was the appropriate sentence. We understand that the sentence is concurrent and resentencing will not ultimately affect the amount of time Addision does. The upper term reflected her conduct as best as the law would allow at that time," Dupré said.

At the time, Davis ruled that sentencing Addison to 15 years to life was sufficient in meeting the requirements of a judge at sentencing given the law and said Addison's lack of criminal history went into that decision.

"The trial court here imposed the upper term on counts two and three, finding various factors in aggravation including the crime involving great bodily harm, finding that the victim was particularly vulnerable and finding that the blood-alcohol content was at least 0.24. In mitigation, it found that the defendant had no prior record. None of these factors were found true by the jury or stipulated by the defendant and Ms. Addison does not have a criminal record. Therefore, pursuant to Senate Bill 567, there are no factors under the provisions of that bill which would allow for the imposition of an upper term. Therefore, in the courts indicated is to resentence to the middle term for counts two and three based on the previous factors found at sentencing that were used to impose the upper term," Davis said on Monday.

Davis said that Addison will serve this sentence concurrent with the charge of 15 years to life.

While the court's decision does not ultimately affect Addison's time in prison, many of Flores' friends and family members left the courtroom in tears at the possibility of Addison receiving a reduced sentence.

"It's a rip off a scab," Dupré said. "This just goes to show that legislators care more about defendants than helping victims and their families. I am thankful that so many people are here to support Alec and the family."

Tara Repka-Flores, Alec Flores' mother, spoke before Davis about the impact Addison's actions have had on herself and her family.

"It's been a long time since Alec died and a lot of people address me to ask, 'Are you moving on?' And what I've learned in all of these years is that I'll never move on. Every day I wake up and take a deep breath and realize that Alec is gone. He should be turning 18 this year. He should be starting his senior year, getting ready to go to college and see his sister at college. He's not here, and he's not here because of a reckless decision," Repka-Flores said. "Before coming today, I took a few moments to look at some pictures of Alec. I looked at this day when he was 3 years old, and then I looked at the last picture I have of him which is of when he was brain-dead. The extent to which his physical body was destroyed was unbelievable. We're here today because our legislator decided to apply a law retroactively to this case. ... The sentences are nowhere near enough."