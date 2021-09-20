Sentences rendered in Smyrna meth bust

Sep. 20—Three men have been sentenced to a combined 28-plus years in prison for their implication in a 2019 methamphetamine bust, which authorities say was the largest in Smyrna history.

Alejandro Salazar-Gama, Miguel Salazar-Gama, and Arturo Acevedo were arrested on April 10, 2019, during a meth purchase arranged by an undercover agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), according to a Department of Justice news release.

The agent set up a purchase of 40 kilograms of meth at a Smyrna business. Alejandro Salazar-Gama met the agent at the business, and was later joined by Acevedo and Miguel Salazar-Gama. The latter two men drove a van containing the meth to the business.

Smyrna Police Department SWAT officers surrounded the van and arrested the men.

"In total, the drugs weighed more than 39 kilograms and subsequently tested positive for methamphetamine at 100 percent purity," the news release said. "Law enforcement officers believe that this is the largest quantity of methamphetamine ever seized in the City of Smyrna."

All three defendants pled guilty. Alejandro Salazar-Gama received a sentence of 11 years and seven months in prison, Miguel Salazar-Gama received a sentence of 14 years in prison, and Acevedo received a sentence of three years in prison.