Sentencing for Alex Murdaugh's financial charges set for Tuesday morning
Sentencing for Alex Murdaugh's financial charges set for Tuesday morning
Sentencing for Alex Murdaugh's financial charges set for Tuesday morning
The biggest news stories this morning: Tesla sues Sweden for blocking license plate deliveries during labor strike, The best gifts for photographers and videographers, Rivian’s electric truck is available to lease in 14 US states.
Investors are weighing whether a pullback is coming after a surge put stocks on course for their best month in over a year.
From the brand's popular Clifton 8s to its marathon-ready runners, we have the scoop on the holiday sales not to miss.
Our shopping pros are here to bring you all the stellar sales, from Apple to Zappos.
Get this huge Hulu deal while it's still hot.
You can still scoop up all the best goodies from KitchenAid, Clinique, Coach, Cuisinart, Samsonite, Sealy and more.
You can still score huge savings on top brands like Ninja, Dyson, Levi's, Sharper Image and other faves now.
Sky-high sales on Longchamp, Apple, Sony, Rockland, American Tourister and more await.
Score AirPods for $40 off and a Fire TV Stick discounted by 50%, along with plenty of giftable goodies for the whole family.
We drive the 2024 Toyota Tacoma midsize pickup truck with both non-hybrid engines, and it's quicker, more refined and more comfortable.
He is also accused of creating fake women tech speakers.
Leggings, pullovers and fleece belt bags (yep) — don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Amazon's cloud computing subsidiary AWS (Amazon Web Services) has lifted the lid on a new palm-scanning identity service that allows companies to authenticate people when entering physical premises. The announcement comes as part of AWS's annual Re:Invent conference, which is running in Las Vegas for the duration of this week. Amazon One Enterprise, as the new service is called, builds on the company's existing Amazon One offering which it debuted back in 2020 to enable biometric payments in Amazon's own surveillance-powered cashierless stores.
Wall Street tries to help the largest number of clients make the most money. And that doesn't happen when stocks go down.
Google has acknowledged an issue with files and folders going missing from Drive and stated that it appears to be caused by the Drive for Desktop app
The defending national champions rolled past New Hampshire on Monday night to break the record previously held by North Carolina.
The Vikings and Bears didn't score a TD until deep into the fourth quarter.
It's almost fantasy playoff season so we all have something we are panicked about on our teams. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all the submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and identify another candidate for this season's 'Coping Corner.' The two also react to the Carolina Panthers firing Frank Reich and Behrens provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 13.
Plus, last chance to score deep discounts on Bissell, Shark, Keurig, Henckels, iRobot, Solo Stove and more ... going fast!
Adesanya has lost two of his past three fights and three of his past seven, including his most recent one when he was routed by Sean Strickland.