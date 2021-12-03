Sentencing approaches for New Columbia woman

Dec. 3—LEWISBURG — A New Columbia woman convicted by a Union County jury on a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child is scheduled to be sentenced this month.

Melissa Lin Keister, 39, is scheduled to appear for sentencing at 3 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Union County Courthouse. President Judge Michael Hudock will preside.

Keister was convicted Sept. 30 at the conclusion of a three-day trial. The standard range sentence for the endangerment count is 3 to 12 months with a maximum of 7 years and a $15,000 fine.

After the trial, Keister's defense attorney, Angela Lovecchio, who had worked in conjunction with attorney Peter Campana, said Keister's conviction would be appealed. An appeal can't be filed until a sentence is rendered.