Sentencing begins for Fairfield teen who helped kill Spanish teacher

Jeremy Goodale pleads guilty in the 2021 murder of Fairfield Spanish teacher Nohema Graber at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield on April 18, 2023.

A long road is coming to its end for the family of murdered Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

The body of the Fairfield High School teacher, who had been beaten to death, was found hidden in a city park in November 2021. Two students, Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, were charged with and later pleaded guilty to her murder.

On Tuesday, the court kicked off what is expected to be a two-day sentencing hearing for Goodale, who faces up to life in prison.

Miller was previously sentenced to life with a mandatory minimum of 35 years before he can be paroled. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a minimum sentence of no more than 25 years for Goodale.

Why did Goodale help kill Graber?

Tuesday's hearing included a lengthy video of a police interview in which Goodale admits to participating in the murder and describes his and Miller's actions in chilling detail.

Speaking to an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations agent, he explains how he and Miller planned the killing and located Graber in the park, how he stood as lookout while Miller ambushed Graber and struck her in the head with a baseball bat, and how Goodale afterward struck her also to make sure she was dead.

Nohema Graber

Police quickly identified the two teens as suspects based on messages Goodale posted to social media. Investigators have said Miller planned the murder because he was upset about his grade in Graber's class, and asked his friend Goodale to help.

"(Miller) wanted to go to Spain that summer to build his college resume," Fairfield police Lt. Julie Kinsella testified Tuesday. "He couldn’t get into the exchange program without a passing grade in Spanish, so he came up with the idea of killing Mrs. Graber."

As for why Goodale agreed to participate, Kinsella said, "To quote his words, he didn’t want to 'be a p----' by backing out."

In a conversation with his sister Jacqueline after his arrest, Kinsella said, Goodale told her he wasn't in shock and didn't feel any guilt or remorse.

Family testifies to troubled childhood of teen who helped kill teacher

Tuesday's hearing also included emotional testimony from Goodale's family about his childhood. His father, Dean Goodale, testified that his son was scarred when his mother left the family and moved to Colorado when he was 10, and further scarred by the enforced separation brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Interpersonal relationships were so important to him, and we spent 2 1/2 years in a global war against interpersonal interactions," he said. "It devastated him."

He described his son as "at the bottom of the curve for his age group" in social and emotional maturity, a message later echoed by a forensic psychologist who interviewed Jeremy Goodale. He said he'd sought mental health treatment for the boy and feared he might commit suicide at times before his arrest.

The elder Goodale became choked up repeatedly in his testimony, telling the Graber family through tears, "I'm just so sorry." Jeremy Goodale could also be seen weeping at the defense table as his sister Jacqueline read from a paper he'd written about her as part a school project.

Graber's death has had an impact far beyond the families of victim and perpetrators. Kinsella, who has worked as a police officer in Fairfield for decades, said that after the murder, parents for the first time were afraid to send children to school, and residents were fearful of walking in the city's parks. Calls summoning police to the school for threats or violent comments by students have more than doubled, she said.

"The teachers are scared to teach" because of what happened to their colleague, Kinsella said.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa teacher murder sentencing to continue Wednesday