Sentencing of Capitol riot suspect suspended as online sleuths find new video

The man the “Sedition Hunters” claim is Robert Reeder, 55, grappling with a Capitol police officer during the Capitol riot (screengrab)

A last minute discovery of video footage by internet sleuths may have derailed the criminal defence of a Capitol rioter.

Robert Reeder, who was in Washington DC on 6 January, pleaded guilty to picketing inside the US Capitol during the riot, but maintained after his arrest that he never participated in any violence.

The Washington Post repots that during interviews with FBI agents Mr Reeder insisted he was an "accidental tourist" who got swept into the Capitol riot.

Prosecutors were unable to connect Mr Reeder with any violent acts, so they asked that the judge sentence him with two months in prison and a fine for his participation in the picketing and unruly behaviour.

Mr Reeder's sentencing hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, but just before the trial a group of internet investigators calling themselves the "Sedition Hunters" sent footage of the defendant grappling with Capitol police officers to the FBI.

In the footage, a man who appears to be Mr Reeder can be seen grappling and shoving a police officer. The individual can also be seen behind barricades separating the public parts of the Capitol from the restricted areas.

Mr Reeder's lawyer told CNN that "on first blush, the clip is problematic."

The revelation has placed a major hurdle before Mr Reeder's defence. They claim that Mr Reeder was at the riot to document what was happening and that he is a Democrat.

"Mr Reeder is a registered Democrat, and was not a Trump supporter, although he did like the patriotic spirit that he believed that President Trump was trying to instill in Americans," the court filing argued.

Prosecutors rejected that caricature of the defendant, offering their own, less charitable view of Mr Reeder.

"The Defendant's sentencing memorandum attempts to paint a picture of the Defendant as a lost tourist, in awe of the Capitol, defending it from destruction and documenting the events of the day," they said. "To believe the Defendant's version of events one needs to suspend reality, ignore facts, and omit evidence."

The prosecutors also pointed to Mr Reeder's social media accounts, which were rife with election fraud conspiracy theories and posts attacking prominent Democrats like Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

After the prosecution received the video, they requested that US District Judge Thomas Hogan allow them time to review the new evidence before the sentencing hearing. Mr Hogan agreed and moved the hearing back until 8 October.

