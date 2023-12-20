Sentencing Commission Again Proposes Restricting Judges' Use of Acquitted Conduct

C.J. Ciaramella
·3 min read
2
Illustration: Lex Villena; Wisconsinart / Dreamstime.com
Illustration: Lex Villena; Wisconsinart / Dreamstime.com

A government panel could soon limit a little-known but outrageous practice that allows federal judges to enhance defendants' sentences based on conduct a jury acquitted them of.

The U.S. Sentencing Commission published proposed amendments to federal guidelines on December 14 that include three potential options to restrict judges' ability to use acquitted conduct at sentencing—a practice that a wide range of civil liberties advocates say is antithetical to the principles of the American justice system.

At the sentencing phase of a trial, federal judges can enhance defendants' sentences for conduct they were acquitted of if the judge decides it's more likely than not—a lower standard of evidence than "beyond a reasonable doubt"—that the defendant committed those offenses. What this does in practice is raise defendants' scores under the federal sentencing guidelines, leading to significantly longer prison sentences.

Mary Price, general counsel of the criminal justice advocacy group Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM), said the use of acquitted conduct "erodes public confidence in our legal system. Ending it would enhance the public trust in and legitimacy of our criminal courts."

The Justice Department opposed a previous proposal by the Sentencing Commission, a bipartisan panel tasked with updating the voluminous federal sentencing guidelines, to limit acquitted conduct.

"Curtailing courts' discretion to consider conduct related to acquitted counts would be a significant departure from long-standing sentencing practice, Supreme Court precedent and the principles of our guidelines," Jessica Aber, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, testified before the commission in February.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new proposals.

The practice has troubled not just civil liberties groups but also many jurists, including several current Supreme Court justices. In 2015, Brett Kavanaugh, then a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, wrote that the use of acquitted conduct "seems a dubious infringement of the rights to due process and to a jury trial."

The Supreme Court had a chance to address the issue earlier this year when it considered taking up the case Dayonta McClinton v. United States.

As Reason's Billy Binion reported, the plaintiff in that petition, McClinton, was charged with robbing a CVS pharmacy in Indiana at gunpoint and killing one of his accomplices during a dispute after the robbery. A jury convicted McClinton of robbing the pharmacy but acquitted him of killing his accomplice. A federal judge nevertheless used the accomplice's death to enhance McClinton's sentence from the 57 to 71 months recommended under the guidelines to 228 months.

McClinton's Supreme Court petition attracted amicus briefs from Americans for Prosperity Foundation, the Due Process Institute, and the Cato Institute. The Cato Institute's brief argued that "permitting sentencing based on acquitted conduct not only denies criminal defendants their Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial, but also denies the community their proper role in overseeing the administration of criminal justice."

However, the Court ultimately decided not to take up the case. Reuters reported in June that four of the justices signaled they would defer to the Sentencing Commission. Justice Sonia Sotomayor said "This court may need to take up the constitutional issues presented" if the commission does not act soon.

For the past several years, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R–Iowa) and Dick Durbin (D–Ill.) have also drafted legislation to ban the use of acquitted conduct at sentencing in federal trials—the latest introduced in September—but none have passed.

"There's no sense in punishing defendants for conduct they've already been acquitted for," Grassley said in a September press release. "Not only have three Supreme Court Justices agreed this practice is unconstitutional, but it also undermines a bedrock principle of American criminal justice: 'innocent until proven guilty.' Our bill seeks to permanently prohibit courts from considering past acquittals in new cases."

The post Sentencing Commission Again Proposes Restricting Judges' Use of Acquitted Conduct appeared first on Reason.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump was disqualified from Colorado’s 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment. What that means and what’s next.

    Colorado's Supreme Court just banned former President Trump from appearing on the state's ballot in the March 5 Republican presidential primary using a rarely used U.S. Constitution clause. Here's what that means and what's next.

  • Georgia flips 5-star safety KJ Bolden from Florida State to cap off No. 1 recruiting class

    Georgia got commitments from three of the top 12 players in the class of 2024.

  • Tech gifts you shouldn't buy your family and friends for the holidays

    This year we've seen some of the biggest hacks involving healthcare and genetic data, a growing ubiquity of consumer surveillance tech snooping on unsuspecting everyone and ongoing unscrupulous data practices that sell your private information to anyone who wants to buy it. This year, the profile and genetic information on millions of 23andMe customers was scraped from the company's systems, thought to be the biggest spill of genetic data in recent years.

  • The best money market accounts for January 2024

    If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.

  • The best high-yield savings account rates for January 2024

    If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.

  • Americans haven't been this optimistic about stocks since 2021

    New data from the Conference Board released on Tuesday shows consumers haven't felt this good about the path forward for stocks in more than two years.

  • These are the germiest places on a plane. Here's how to protect yourself while traveling for the holidays.

    From the seat belt buckle to the restroom handle, these are the places on a plane that carry the most germs. Here's a simple way to stay safe.

  • Samsung adds medication tracking to its Health app

    Samsung has added a new medication tracking feature to its Health app and it's expected to launch in the US when the app updates later this week.

  • PaintJet is building big industrial robots for big industrial paint jobs

    Industrial painting is well primed for automation. As evidenced from videos released by PaintJet, those sorts of older technologies remain intact here -- albeit with an automated twist. Today, the firm is announcing a $10 million Series A, led by Outsiders Fund and featuring Pathbreaker Ventures, MetaProp, Builders VC,  53 Stations and VSC Ventures.

  • Fulfillment is still hot, as GreyOrange raises $135M

    Amazon has been leading the space for more than a decade with in-house systems, while companies like Locus, 6 River Systems and Fetch (now owned by and branded Zebra) have struck partnerships with top retailers. Headquartered roughly 20 miles north of Atlanta, in suburban Roswell, Georgia, GreyOrange was founded in 2011 -- the year before Amazon’s Kiva deal shook the industry. The firm has landed a number of high-profile customers in the intervening decade-plus, including Walmart Canada, Nike and Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M.

  • Apple Pay, Apple Card and Wallet were down for some users this morning

    Apple's financial services, including Apple Pay, Apple Cash, Apple Card and Wallet, have been experiencing service disruptions.

  • Researchers found child abuse material in the largest AI image generation dataset

    A dataset used to train AI image generation tools such as Stable Diffusion has been pulled down after researchers confirmed the presence of CSAM among its 5 billion-plus images.

  • Sony has sold 50 million PS5 consoles over three years

    The PlayStation 5 has officially hit the 50 million sales milestone.

  • Rite Aid banned from using facial recognition software after falsely identifying shoplifters

    Rite Aid has been banned from using facial recognition software for five years, after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that the U.S. drugstore giant's "reckless use of facial surveillance systems" left customers humiliated and put their "sensitive information at risk." The FTC's Order, which is subject to approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court after Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, also instructs Rite Aid to delete any images it collected as part of its facial recognition system rollout, as well as any products that were built from those images. A Reuters report from 2020 detailed how the drugstore chain had secretly introduced facial recognition systems across some 200 U.S. stores over an eight-year period starting in 2012, with "largely lower-income, non-white neighborhoods" serving as the technology testbed.

  • EU names three porn sites subject to its strictest online content rules

    Age verification tech could be headed to adult content sites Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos after the three were added to a list of platforms subject to the strictest level of regulation under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA). Back in April, the EU announced an initial list of 17 so called very large online platforms (VLOPs) and two very large online search engines (VLOSE) designated under the DSA. Per Wikipedia -- which ironically enough was already named a VLOP in the first wave or Commission designations -- XVideos and Pornhub are the number one and number two visited adult content sites in the world respectively.

  • ShareChat faces large valuation cut in new funding

    ShareChat is in final stages of deliberations to secure about $50 million in new funding that trims the startup's valuation to as low as below $1.5 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Existing backers including Temasek and Tencent are among the investors in advanced stages of talks to invest in the new round, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. ShareChat has had discussions with several potential new investors this year, but many have balked at the opportunity due to the startup's high valuation expectations relative to its currently low revenue, according to one of the potential investors with whom the startup engaged.

  • Death Stranding: Director's Cut for Mac and iPhone delayed to early 2024

    Death Stranding: Director's Cut for Mac and iPhone is delayed to early 2024.

  • Tesla requests pause in federal racial bias lawsuit as it wraps up other cases

    Tesla wants to pause a federal agency's lawsuit against the automaker for racial bias against its Black workers at its Fremont assembly plant. The electric vehicle maker, in a filing in San Francisco federal court Monday, accused the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) of rushing to file a lawsuit in September against Tesla as part of a "toxic interagency competition" with a California civil rights agency that sued the automaker for similar reasons last year. The EEOC's lawsuit alleges that Tesla violated federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and subjecting some workers to retaliation for opposing harassment.

  • Trump legal news brief: In landmark ruling, Colorado Supreme Court removes Trump from ballot

    Setting up an appeal before the highest court in the land, the Colorado Supreme Court rules to remove former President Donald Trump’s name from state ballots based on its reading of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

  • Poll: Trump is tied with Biden for now — but criminal trials and unpopular plans pose risks for 2024

    Donald Trump has not been able to capitalize on President Biden’s meager job-approval rating and pull ahead.