Sentencing for convicted murderer continued

Oct. 19—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A former Johnstown man convicted of first-degree murder last week had his sentencing continued on Monday in Cambria County court.

John E. Hoffman, 53, who was convicted of aggravated assault and robbery, as well as the murder charge on Oct. 13, was scheduled to be sentenced in the beating death of Anthony Profaizer, 74, as well as on charges of resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person after entering a guilty plea in relation to a carjacking before Judge David J. Tulowitzki in July.

Richard Corcoran, one of the attorneys for Hoffman told Tulowitzki that Hoffman raised some "issues" when asking for the continuance.

He continued the sentencing until Oct. 26 to allow Corcoran and Matthew Dombrosky time to meet with their client in person.