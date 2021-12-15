Sentencing date set for men found guilty in Arbery murder

Dec. 15—Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. on Jan. 7 at the Glynn County Courthouse for the three men convicted in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, on Feb. 23, 2020, on a public street in Satilla Shores.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Travis McMichael, 35, his father Greg McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan.

A Glynn County jury deliberated for a little more than 10 hours before reaching a guilty verdict Nov. 24 against all three men, convicting them of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

All three have remained in the county detention center since their arrests in May 2020.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery to death with buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun near the intersection of Satilla Drive and Holmes Road.

The McMichaels and Bryan pursued Arbery in two separate pickup trucks as he ran through the neighborhood. Bryan recorded the conclusion with his cellphone.

Arbery was Black. The McMichaels and Bryan are White.

The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of burglary. However, testimony from Glynn County police and the McMichaels, as well as security surveillance video at a home under construction at 220 Satilla Drive, revealed that Arbery had committed no crime in Satilla Shores.

After two weeks of testimony, the jury deliberated through part of Nov. 23 and into the early afternoon the next day before delivering guilty verdicts.

Travis McMichael was found guilty on all nine counts leveled against him: malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Greg McMichael was found guilty of four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Bryan was found guilty on three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

The three men will face federal hate crimes of interference of rights and attempted kidnapping in a trial that begins with jury selection Feb. 7 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Brunswick. The McMichaels are also facing federal charges of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence.

Travis McMichael is additionally charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.