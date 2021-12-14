Sentencing date set for men found guilty in Arbery murder

Dec. 14—Sentencing is set at 10 a.m. on Jan. 7 at the Glynn County Courthouse for the three men convicted of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old man who was shot to death Feb. 23, 2020, on a public street in the Satilla Shores community.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Travis McMichael, 35, his father Greg McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William "Roddie" Bryan. A Glynn County jury deliberated for a little more than 10 hours before reaching a guilty verdict Nov. 24 against all three men, convicting them of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery to death with buckshot from a 12-gauge shotgun that Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Satilla Drive and Holmes Road. The McMichaels and Bryan chased in pickup trucks as Arbery ran through the neighborhood for some five minutes. Bryan recorded the bloody conclusion with his cellphone, a video that sparked national outrage and cries of racial injustice when it leaked online in May 2020.

Arbery was Black. The McMichaels and Bryan are White.

Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and chased Arbery after seeing the young man run past their home at 230 Satilla Drive. Bryan joined the chase when he saw Arbery run past his home on Burford Road with the McMichaels in pursuit. The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of burglary.

However, testimony from Glynn County Police and the McMichaels, as well as security surveillance video at a home under construction at 220 Satilla Drive, revealed that Arbery had committed no crime in Satilla Shores.

The highly publicized trial put this small coastal Georgia community in the national spotlight, drawing prominent civil rights clergymen such as the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson to the courthouse to show support for the parents of Arbery. Many protested when a jury of 11 White people and one Black person that impaneled in early November to hear the trial.

However, after two weeks of testimony, the jury deliberated through part of Nov. 23 and into the early afternoon the next day before delivering guilty verdicts to varying degrees against all three men on the day before Thanksgiving.

Travis McMichael was found guilty on all nine counts leveled against him: malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony. Greg McMichael was found guilty of four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Bryan was found guilty on three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

The three men next face federal hate crimes of interference of rights and attempted kidnapping in a trial that begins with jury selection Feb. 7 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Brunswick. The McMichaels are also facing federal charges of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence. Travis McMichael additionally is charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.