Sentencing date set for Placer County fentanyl dealer convicted of murder

A fentanyl dealer has been convicted of murder for his role in the death of a local woman, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office.

On Wednesday, 25-year-old Arron Dare was convicted of second-degree murder for the “local fentanyl death” of a young woman in August 2022.

In a social media post, the Placer County DA said, ” The defendant is set to be sentenced on Feb. 29, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 3 at the Historic Courthouse in Auburn.”

Once the sentence is handed down, it would become the second fentanyl-related murder sentencing in Placer County. The first one took place on October 10.

Placer County has stated that it plans to “aggressively prosecute” fentanyl-related deaths in the county’s attempt to fight the fentanyl crisis.

“Fentanyl is now the no. 1 killer of 18-45 year olds, surpassing car accidents and suicides. In Placer County, we saw a 450% increase in fentanyl deaths from 2019-2021,” reads the county website.

It continues, “From participating in the “1 pill can kill Placer” campaign, to pushing public service announcements, to aggressive prosecution, to working on statewide legislation, Placer County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to fighting the fentanyl issue in the county.”

