Sentencing dates set for Brianna Williams, Jacksonville mom who pleaded guilty to murder of daughter

A judge set the sentencing dates for a Jacksonville woman who pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in 2019 death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Sentencing for Brianna Williams is scheduled to happen on Sept. 15 and 16. Action News Jax first told you about Williams when her daughter Taylor Williams was reported missing. The child’s body was later found in Demopolis, Alabama, where Williams is from.

Prosecutors told the judge they need two full days for sentencing because the state has plans to highlight many facts in the case for the court to consider, as well as a presentation.

In court on Wednesday, Williams wore a gray detention uniform. During her previous hearings, she was seen wearing an orange detention uniform.

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson said the change in uniform color indicates she’s now likely in general population and no longer being monitored.

Williams’ guilty plea means she faces up to life in state prison.

