Sentencing delayed again for ex-administrators who ignored abuse at personal care center

A sentencing hearing has been delayed again for two former personal home administrators who covered up sex abuse allegations involving a male resident with dementia in 2021.

Ashley Harker, 37, of Philadelphia and Joy Alfonsi, 47, of Harleysville, entered guilty pleas in January to three counts each of felony endangering the welfare of a care dependent person earlier this year.

They face a potential maximum sentence of 21 years in prison. The women were scheduled to appear before Bucks County Common Pleas Judge Gary Gilman on Monday, but the hearing was continued until Oct. 31.

The latest delay, the third this year, was attributed to a defense request for a continuance according to a Pennsylvania Attorney General spokesperson.

Here is what we know about the case:

What happened at the Landing of Southampton?

In May 2022, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office brought criminal charges against the women who worked at the former Landing of Southampton Personal Care home at the recommendation of a Bucks County grand jury.

Harker and Alfonsi worked as the general manager and director of health and wellness, respectively, at the 106-bed personal and memory care home in Upper Southampton, which opened in September, 2019.

They were terminated in October 2021 amid state and local investigations into allegations that they ignored employee reports that an 88-year-old male resident with dementia sexually assaulted a female resident with dementia earlier that year.

The same male resident went on to sexually assault two more female residents with dementia within six days. Those assault allegations also were not reported to authorities as required under the state’s Older Adult Protective Services Act

How did authorities uncover the abuse?

Landing employees told investigators they reported the abuse incidents to Harker and Alfonsi, who assured them they would handle the situation and ordered employees not to document the incidents or report them.

State law requires that allegations of resident abuse in long-term care facilities be immediately reported to state or county oversight agencies.

The two administrators also failed to notify the victims' families or designated representatives of the abuse, officials said.

State and local authorities opened an investigation after employees who realized that the incidents had not been handled properly sent anonymous reports to protective services, according to charging documents.

What has been the fallout of the criminal investigation?

The families of two residents who were sexually assaulted have filed a negligence lawsuit in Philadelphia Municipal Court against the facility's parent company Columbia/Wegman Southampton LLC as well as Harker and Alfonsi.

A former employee is also suing the company in Bucks County Court alleging she was terminated after reporting alleged health and safety concerns to authorities months before state and local authorities opened an investigation and a grand jury was convened.

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services licensing records show problems at the home started shortly after it opened to residents in February 2020, a month before the COVID-19 pandemic sent long-term care facilities into a more than year-long lockdown.

Since 2021 the state has conducted 19 inspections, and found dozens of new and repeat violations, according to the online inspections records. Eight violations were noted during an April 24, inspection, the most recent one posted online. Among the violations was a failure to report resident abuse, according to the report.

According to the report, caregivers told staff they witnessed a resident punch another resident, but the abuse allegation was not immediately reported.

The state report redacted the date of the alleged assault, so it is unknown exactly when the incident occurred this year.

Is the Landing of Southampton still operating as a personal care home?

On March 1 Legend Senior Living, took over operations of the facility, which was renamed Providence of Southampton.

The personal care home was operating on what is called a second provisional license that DHS issued in December as a result of continued violations. The status requires closer state monitoring and gives facilities more time to bring themselves into compliance with state regulations..

The second provision license expired on June 28, but the facility received confirmation that its operating license was fully restored effective July 17, according to Paul Hansen, a spokesman for Legends Senior Living. DHS also determined the company’s plan of corrections for the April inspection violations had been fully implemented as of June 20, according to state records.

Last year DHS notified the management company it planned to assess fines for repeat violations that were not corrected, but opted not to penalize the facility after it followed approved correction plans, according to DHS spokesman Brandon Cwalina.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Find out why sentencing delayed again in Landing abuse case