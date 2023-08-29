Sentencing delayed in New Albany double murder case

Aug. 28—NEW ALBANY — A sentencing hearing for a New Albany man convicted of killing two people last year has been moved to October.

Cherok Douglass was convicted of the 2022 murders of his wife, Brandee Douglass, and a bystander, Lorin Yelle, by a Floyd County jury earlier this month.

His new sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 25. It was originally scheduled for Aug. 29.

Douglass was represented by Floyd County Chief Public Defender Matt Lorch and attorney Bart McMahon during the trial.

Lorch told the News and Tribune on Monday that they asked for a new sentencing hearing so they'd have more time to prepare for the court date due to the "gravity" of a potential sentence in this case.

Indiana state law lists murder as a Level 1 felony with a potential sentence of 45 to 65 years behind bars.

Douglass stood trial for about a week and a half in Floyd Superior Court No. 1.

A jury found him guilty of shooting and killing Brandee Douglass and Yelle; the attempted murder of Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Sarah James, and a robbery, resulting in bodily injury to New Albany business owner Winnie Wen.

He faced the four high level felonies that stem from what's been described by multiple eyewitnesses as a chaotic and destructive 15 minutes on April 4, 2022.

Police said Douglass killed Brandee Douglass and Yelle at the Circle K gas station on Grant Line Road, then led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase ending near Wen's business, the Onion Restaurant.

Wen testified he held her at gunpoint, then ran over her with her own vehicle.

"(I was in) a lot of pain, I thought I was going to die," Wen testified.

James said right after that Douglass tried to run her over with that same vehicle.

"I thought he was trying to kill me," James testified.

Douglass has a long history of run-ins with the law.

Brandee Douglass' best friend, Brittany Linne, and court records confirm that Douglass was due in Clark Circuit Court No. 2 in another case the day after the killings.

More than seven months before the shootings Clark County prosecutors sought to put Douglass back behind bars for a probation violation stemming from a 2014 drug case, but that effort was denied.

Three scheduled hearings over that violation were postponed.

The first was set for Sept. 7, 2021, then moved to Dec. 7, 2021. That hearing was moved to Feb. 22, 2022 and reset for April 5, 2022.

"Within 15 minutes he ruined four families' lives, our lives, Brandee's family's life, (the lives of Lorin Yelle and his family), the witnesses, the police, the owner of the restaurant," Linne said. "He ruined so many lives because the system failed us."