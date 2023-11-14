Sentencing delayed for Bucyrus man who threatened Arizona governor-elect in 2022

BUCYRUS ― Sentencing scheduled in federal court Monday for a Bucyrus man accused of making death threats in 2022 against the then-governor elect of Arizona was postponed for 60 days.

Joshua Russell, 45, of 423 Dudley St., on Aug. 31 entered a plea of guilty to one count in the indictment charging him with a violation of interstate threat, a Class D felony offense, in a plea agreement, according to court records.

FBI agents searched this house at 423 Dudley St., Bucyrus, on Dec. 8 in connection with an investigation into telephone threats made against the Arizona secretary of state.

Russell had been scheduled to appear in the U.S. District of Arizona District Court on Monday, accused of making death threats against the governor-elect in Arizona.

He was initially charged with making interstate threats, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for Northern Ohio, on three occasions, leaving messages with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office in which he threatened to injure or kill a specific individual, whose name was not included in court documents.

Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who at the time was Arizona’s secretary of state, was elected the state's governor in November 2022. According to USA Today, she defeated Republican Kari Lake, a former television news anchor embraced by former President Donald Trump for her claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

'You're an enemy of the United States'

One of the federal court documents cites a message left on the Arizona secretary of state's voicemail on Aug. 2, 2022:

"You've drug your feet, you've done nothing, to protect our election for 2020. You're committing election fraud, you're starting to do it again, from day one. You're the enemy of the United States, you're a traitor to this country, and you better put your ... [expletive] affairs in order, 'cause your days [inaudible] are extremely numbered. America's coming for you, you will pay with your life..."

Each of the three counts against Russell stemmed from separate incidents, according to court documents. Threats were left on the office's voicemail on Aug. 2, Sept. 9 and Nov. 15, the Bucyrus Telegraph Forum reported earlier

Hobbs was declared the winner of the gubernatorial race on Nov. 14, six days after the election.

In the message left on Nov. 15, the caller warned that "a war is coming for you," according to court documents. "The entire nation is coming for you. And we will stop, at no end, until you are in the ground. You're a traitor to this nation. ... You just signed your own death warrant. Get your affairs in order, cause, your days are very short."

A statement of probable cause filed by a special agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Phoenix field office outlines how the threats were linked to Russell.

The threats came from two phone numbers, one with a 567 area code and the other, a 419 area code. Information indicated both numbers were linked to the same phone. The first number, which Tracfone Wireless reported was first activated on March 1, 2020, was associated with a Bucyrus address, according to court documents. The phone's International Mobility Equipment Identity, or IMEI, was associated with the Google account death4pelosi@gmail.com. The account was created on July 22 under the subscriber name "Revolution Now."

The phone used was purchased with Russell's debit card, according to the statement of probable cause. Data provided by Verizon Wireless indicated the calls were serviced by cell towers in Bucyrus and Galion.

On Dec. 6, the FBI obtained federal search warrants to search Russell's residence, vehicle and person for the phone and then to search the phone, according to court documents. On Dec. 8, FBI agents knocked on the door of the Dudley Street residence and spoke with Russell, the Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum reported earlier.

FBI used flash-bang device at Russell's residence

Bucyrus police and fire departments were on standby during the search, a police spokesman confirmed at the time.

"Russell opened the door halfway, but kept an outer screen door closed," according to court documents. "An FBI agent identified himself to Russell ... and began asking Russell questions regarding his phone number and if he had any connections to Arizona. Russell refused to answer and closed his door."

Agents surrounded the residence, then announced they had a search warrant and that Russell needed to leave the house, according to the documents. They also tried to call his phone, but he did not answer.

Russell, who had "become belligerent," stayed in his residence for 15 to 20 minutes. The FBI used a flash-bang device and left a copy of the search warrant on the front porch, according to the statement of probable cause. Russell retrieved the warrant and went back into the house, then exited with his hands up and a cell phone in one hand. He was handcuffed and taken to a police car.

"Throughout the time that agents spoke to him, Russell maintained his belligerent demeanor, including after agents informed him that they were going to seize and search his phone, when he shouted at the agents and called the agents names," the records state.

Since his release on Dec. 21, 2022, Russell has complied with all terms and conditions imposed by the court, according to court documents. He participated in mental health and substance abuse counseling, "which has shed light on the true cause for the underlying allegations," the court records said.

No other continuances are anticipated, according to court records.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (Formerly Twitter): @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Joshua Russell of Bucyrus in 2022 was accused of making death threats