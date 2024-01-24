Sentencing delayed for disgraced teacher Arin Hankerd as prosecution seeks longer term

In this file photo, Arin Hankerd pleads no contest before Circuit Judge Karen Foxman at the Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

The sentencing for Arin Hankerd, the former high school teacher accused of having sexual relations with two female students, has been delayed as a prosecutor seeks to increase his possible prison time.

Hankerd, 43, was a teacher at Mainland High School when he met a student there and had her perform oral sex on him at his home, according to court records. Hankerd later went to work at Atlantic High School where he met another girl with whom he engaged in inappropriate behavior on campus, records show.

Hankerd's sentencing had been set for Thursday at the S. James Foxman Justice Center before Circuit Judge Karen Foxman.

When Hankerd entered a no-contest plea on Oct. 25, the state sentencing guidelines discussed in court called for a minimum sentence of 18 years in prison.

But Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger filed a sentencing memorandum earlier this week that increased the state guideline minimum to 38 years in prison due to an error regarding a penalty enhancement. The new memorandum also called for Hankerd to be sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison on one of the charges he faced.

The change means that Hankerd could potentially withdraw his plea.

Either way, Hankerd faces up to 186 years in prison on all the charges if the judge ran them consecutively.

Hankerd's defense attorney, John Selden, said he needed more time to review legal issues and could not go forward with the sentencing due to the late change.

Judge Foxman was not pleased with the prosecution.

"So you are willing to potentially undo the open plea, the victims not having to go through trial, multiple appellate issues that can arise from trial, because you want to seek this at this point a couple of days before sentencing?" Foxman asked.

Terwilleger responded she had spoken to the minor victim's parent and they understood it could result in a trial. Terwilleger also said she believed the legal enhancement of the penalty was mandatory and she did not have discretion on the matter.

Foxman asked why she hadn't realized that sooner.

Terwilleger said that she had showed the adult-on-minor penalty enhancement to Hankerd's previous attorney, but she had not discussed it with Selden who had taken over the case. Terwilleger said she had two versions of the sentencing guidelines scoresheet, including the one with the adult-minor enhancement, and had sent the wrong one to the defense.

Terwilleger apologized for the situation.

She also repeated that she believed she had no legal discretion on applying the enhancement.

"State waives minimum mandatories all the time," Foxman said.

Terwilleger said there was not a lot of case law on the issue.

"If the state can waive that, do you really choose to take on the trial, the psychological impacts on the victims, the appellate issues that come with trial, the risk of trial, is that worth it?" Foxman asked.

"I’ve spoken with the family in this matter," Terwilleger responded.

"You’re the state," Foxman said.

"I understand, judge, and given the pattern and the access that he had, I do believe that I should seek it," Terwilleger said.

The judge said she could still find grounds for the "downward departure" Hankerd's defense is seeking and "it would all be for nothing."

Foxman asked Terwilleger and Selden to provide her a memorandum on the legal issues involved in the case by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

For the two cases, Hankerd pleaded no contest on Oct. 25 to two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation against a student by an authority figure; one count of traveling to meet a minor against a student by an authority figure; one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition via a computer against a student by an authority figure; and one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor against a student by an authority figure, each one a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Hankerd also pleaded no contest to two counts of an offense against a student by an authority figure, a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

If the sentences were to run consecutively, they would add up to 186 years in prison.

Hankerd has been jailed since Foxman granted a prosecution request on May 23 to revoke his bond.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Arin Hankerd's sentencing delayed in Mainland, Atlantic High sex cases