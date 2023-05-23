Sentencing delayed for former Carbondale man who admitted sexual contact with minor

May 22—SCRANTON — A Lackawanna County judge delayed sentencing Monday for a former Carbondale man who admitted having sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl.

Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle granted a four-week continuance to give Kevin Jamerson Bennett, 46, the opportunity to seek an independent sexual offender assessment.

Moyle was scheduled to conduct a hearing on whether Bennett meets the criteria as a sexually violent predator and sentence him for his Jan. 5 guilty plea to one count of corruption of minors.

Bennett's attorney, Patrick Rogan, told the judge the defendant's family agreed to pay for an expert to make the independent assessment.

Carbondale police charged Bennett in August 2021, with fondling the 7-year-old victim over and under her clothing between December 2020 and May 2021. He was arrested in April 2022.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

During an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the girl reported the touching by Bennett happened several times, according to the arrest affidavit. On one occasion, she said Bennett instructed her to pull her underwear away from her body so he could see her "private" area.

As part of Bennett's guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop other charges of unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault of a person less that 13.

Moyle set a new sentencing date of June 20.

Bennett, who was most recently a resident of Smyrna, Delaware, remains in Lackawanna County Prison on $100,000 bail.

