Sentencing Delayed | God Bless Willie | Durbin's Loses Lease

Palos Park Church Collecting Items To Help Ukrainian Refugees

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church is partnering with the City of Lockport to send medical and household items to Poland to help those in need.



Child Dangles Off Balcony, Mother Faces Charges: New Lenox Police

Melissa A. Abramowicz is charged with endangerment, drug possession after cops say her child may have ingested hallucinogen-laced chocolate.

Sentencing Delayed For Orland Man On Criminal Sex Assault Charge

Bond was revoked and sentencing delayed for real estate mogul Gregory Perkins, 48, who was picked up for DUI, prosecutors said.

God Bless Willie Wilson, Chicago's 'Free Gas' Man Of The People

KONKOL COLUMN: Snarled traffic from Wilson's gas-giveaways is a reminder that doubling state gas tax hike hit working-class hardest.

L.A. Filmmaker To Shoot Movie About Growing Up In Hometown

Niko Vitacco plans to shoot movie, "Guys Night," in Hometown this summer about a year in his family's life during the 1980s.

Man Who Attacked Cop At U.S. Capitol May Be In Chicago Area: FBI

The FBI wants to ID the man, who used wasp spray to attack a cop and broke Capitol windows on Jan. 6, 2021.

Purple Haze, Fox In The Sun And A Leopard Frog: IL In Photos

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.

Skeletal Remains ID'd As Missing Joliet Woman: Coroner

The remains were identified as Pamela Ann Vincent, of Joliet, who was last seen alive Aug. 17, 2015. Her remains were found Feb. 23.

Tinley Park To Remember Residents Lost To COVID-19 With Webpage

Village officials are launching the memorial webpage which aims to gather names, photos and information on residents who died from COVID-19.

Durbin's Tinley Park Location To Close Due To Rent Disagreement

Owners told Patch the Oak Park Avenue restaurant could not reach an agreement with the property's landlord and will be closing Sunday.

Real Estate

Wow House: 2-Story Fireplace, Master Suite, Spiral Stairs

Wow House: Classic 1945 Georgian, Whirlpool, Backyard Deck

Wow House: Mid-Century Brick Ranch, 2 Fireplaces, Family Room

Wow House: Gorgeous, Newly Remodeled Condo In Elevator Building

Wow House: Sunset Lakes Home Has Huge Patio, Lots Of Upgrades

Wow House: Fully Furnished Lemont Beauty Hits Market At $1.09M

Wow House:Spacious Stone, Brick Lockport Home Lists At $756K

OMGPD

New Details In Violent Oak Lawn Home Invasion, 4 Sought: Police

Man Who Attacked Cop At U.S. Capitol May Be In Chicago Area: FBI

Man Apprehended In New Lenox Sex Assault Had Loaded Gun: Sheriff

Solicitors Mistaken For Home Invaders After Not Obtaining Permit

Armed Man Wearing Medical Mask Robs Tinley Park Beauty Shop: Cops

16-Year-Old Killed In Hazel Crest Shooting: Medical Examiner

Lockport PD St. Patrick's Enforcement Yields DUI Arrest, Tickets

Driving With A Suspended License, Speeding: Lemont Police Blotter

2 Steger Men, 22 And 24, Dead In Early Morning Crash: ISP

Park Forest Man Shot 63-Year-Old, Charged With Battery: Police

Markham Man Owned Ammunition As Felon, Shot Person In 2019: Feds

Palos Resident Loses Thousands In Online Computer Repair Scam

Palos Hills Man, 19, Cited For Illegal Police Flasher Light

Frankfort Woman Attacked At Her Home: Police

15-Year-Old Girl Hit In Head With Pole Escapes Kidnapping: CPD

Hospital Theft, Outstanding Warrants: New Lenox Police Reports

Mokena PD Warns Residents Of Rise In Car Parts Thefts

READING LIST

Worth A Look

Bourbons Smokehouse In New Lenox Soft Opening Saturday, Sunday

A Conversation With Mayor Kelly Burke

Latest Best-City Clickbait Has Ingredients For Worst Pizza List

Orland Park Fills Semi-Truck With Donations For Ukrainians

Tinley Park Memory Care Residents Sell Tie-Dye To Benefit Ukraine

Thursday Thoughts With TJ: On The Pandemic

Kirby Elementary District 140 Searching For New Superintendent

3 Lemont High School Student-Athletes Announce College Decisions

2nd, Smaller Walkout At Homewood-Flossmoor High School Thursday

Village Of New Lenox: Draft Budget Available For Review

RoseMarie Lipinski Foundation Offers College Scholarship To Moms

Frankfort Park District To Host Inaugural Spring On The Green

Trash Pickup Prices On The Rise For Mokena Residents

Tinley Park High School To Raise Money For Grad Injured In Crash

Sertoma Centre Offers Brand Name Housewares At Super Sale

NAWS Pet Of The Week: Daffodil

Free Mental Health First Aid Class Offered In New Lenox

Noonan Students To Perform 'You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown'

South Suburbs Prepare For Willie Wilson's $1 Million Gas Giveaway

Grab Your Used Sneakers For Christmas Without Cancer Fundraiser

Bedroom Fire Leaves Orland Hills Home Uninhabitable

Shepard High School Presents 'Beauty and the Beast'

Phillips Chevrolet In Frankfort Donates $1K To Franciscan Sisters

Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield Honored In Orland Park

IN MEMORIEM

South Suburban Death Notices, Week of March 21

James Stephen Strenk

Marilyn R. Stecker

Mary Ann Gale (Mangan)

Donald James Clark

Robert G. McNeil



ALSO ON PATCH

