Sentencing is delayed in government theft case

Mar. 16—Sentencing for a 57-year-old Kauai man who pleaded guilty to stealing government money and property in connection with $35, 000 in personal purchases charged to a government credit card over a four-year period was rescheduled for April 4.

Sentencing for a 57-year-old Kauai man who pleaded guilty to stealing government money and property in connection with $35, 000 in personal purchases charged to a government credit card over a four-year period was rescheduled for April 4.

Scott Poland, a former budget analyst with the U.S. Department of Interior's Fish and Wildlife Service, originally was due to be sentenced Wednesday by U.S. Senior Judge Helen Gillmor. He was indicted March 10, 2022, on 45 counts of theft of government money and property.

Poland is facing up to 10 years in federal prison, a $250, 000 fine and three years of probation. The federal probation office recommended a sentence of three years of probation, a special assessment of $200 and $35, 000 in restitution to the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Poland accepted a plea agreement Oct. 31 that required him to plead guilty to two of the theft charges, one involving a 2017 charge of nearly $310 for a Lawai Cannery Self-Storage unit he leased for personal use and another that same year for $1, 231 in car repairs at Gary's Service Inc. in Lihue, according to federal court records.

He also agreed to pay the restitution. In exchange the government agreed to dismiss the other 43 charges after sentencing.