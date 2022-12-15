Sentencing delayed for Jackson Township man who kidnapping 5-year-old for 'adventure'

YOUNGSTOWN ‒ Sentencing for a Jackson Township man who kidnapped his 5-year-old neighbor last year for an "adventure" was delayed Thursday afternoon.

Jonathan Stinnett, 37, appeared in U.S. District Court in front of Judge Benita Y. Pearson, who postponed his sentencing hearing pending a mental competency evaluation. A new date for sentencing was not set.

The request for an assessment was made by Stinnett's attorney, Jeff Laybourne.

"We request a continuance (of sentencing) for a competency evaluation based on his (Stinnett's) comfort level of proceedings today," Lambourne told the judge.

When queried by Pearson about going forward with a mental exam, Stinnett replied, "It's not a bad idea."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Daley did not object to an evaluation or delaying the sentencing hearing.

"It's unknown whether he's being sincere or trying to delay the proceeding," he said.

Stinnett's competence exam is to be conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons as soon as possible, Pearson said.

Jonathan Stinnett faces life behind bars on multiple criminal counts

Stinnett is facing a maximum of life in prison for kidnapping with a mandatory minimum prison term of 20 years, and a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars for possessing child pornography.

In March, he pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping, as well as one count of possession of visual depiction of a real minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

On Nov. 11, 2021, Stinnett, his fiancée and the 5-year-old girl went to dinner and shopping at Goodwill in Jackson Township. While shopping, the girl needed to use the bathroom, but the retail store did not have a public restroom. Around 6:15 p.m., Stinnett left the store and took the girl to McDonald's to use the restroom. The two never returned.

The girl's mother called to see where they were. Stinnett's fiancée told her the pair never returned and the vehicle they were driving was not in the parking lot.

The child's mother went to the shopping plaza area, and met the woman at Goodwill. Stinnett and the child were gone.

The mother contacted Jackson Township Police to report the missing child.

Two days after Stinnett took the girl from Stark County, the pair were found near Bloomington, Illinois, parked near a cornfield.

A man called police after he found Stinnett sleeping in the vehicle. The local police department arrived and spotted a child who appeared frightened but unharmed.

Stinnett told authorities he was 'friend' of young girl, did no harm

According to police, Stinnett stated the girl was "a friend," and he did not do anything harmful to her.

She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and returned to Ohio with her father, who drove to Illinois to get her.

According to federal court records filed in the case, Stinnett and his fiancée had been babysitting the girl four to five times a week, he told authorities. They had only known the girl for a few months.

Stinnett asked the child, "Do you want to go on an adventure?" The girl replied, “Yeah,” the court records show.

Stinnett described the trip as “sightseeing” and that he did not have a stated destination, according to the federal complaint, and he purchased camping equipment and a new Motorola phone a few days before leaving. Stinnett told authorities he took apart his phone to disable it so his fiancée couldn't call him because she would be furious.

At the end of the first day, the girl told Stinnett: "I'm missing my mommy," and several times she said she wanted to go home, according to the criminal complaint.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Sentencing delayed for Jonathan Stinnett, who kidnapped 5-year-old