Sentencing delayed for man charged with recording woman in bathroom delayed

Feb. 7—NEWBURY — A former local resident charged with recording his roommate while she was in the bathroom was scheduled to accept a six-month jail sentence Monday as part of an offer made last month by a Newburyport District Court judge.

But instead, 62-year-old Phillip Sedler asked for another eight days before appearing in court telling Judge Allen Swan, through his attorney, that he was feverish and wanted to make sure he did not have COVID-19.

Sedler was arraigned in February 2021 on two counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person, disseminating a photograph of an unsuspecting person and criminal harassment.

Since moving from Newbury, he has lived in Manchester, New Hampshire, for about a year.

Sedler was expected to accept Judge Peter Doyle's offer on Jan. 25, but instead his attorney, Cavan Boyle, asked for the Feb. 7 date so his client could be examined by a doctor and get his personal matters in order.

Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy objected to a second delay saying Sedler had been arraigned on an unrelated charge out of Hooksett District Court in Hooksett, New Hampshire, on Feb. 3, and had yet to be examined by a doctor.

But Boyle said Sedler's doctor's appointment was postponed due to Friday's ice and snow storm and the most pressing issue was Sedler's health.

"The main thing we're facing is he has a temperature," Boyle said, adding it would be unlikely Sedler would be allowed in a courtroom with an elevated temperature. Boyle said the extra time would allow Sedler to be treated for COVID-19 if necessary and see his fever go down.

Swan said he empathized with Kennedy but agreed to reschedule Sedler's appearance to Feb. 16.

In an earlier court appearance, Kennedy said Sedler recorded an unsuspecting acquaintance involved in "personal grooming" while undressed in her bathroom in 2019.

The woman did not know she had been recorded until later when Sedler's ex-girlfriend told her that he sent her a video. Outraged, the woman who was recorded went to the Newbury police station to file a complaint.

The woman and Sedler had been living in the same home at the time of the incident.

Based on the complaint, Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski obtained a warrant for Sedler's smartphone, according to court documents. Sedler handed the phone to the detective.

Sedler sat down for an interview with Wojtkowski at the police station — an interview that was recorded after he signed a consent form.

Sedler also signed a form to acknowledge he waived his Miranda rights when he spoke to Wojtkowski, according to court documents.

In the phone's "recently deleted" folder, Wojtkowski found two videos showing the woman in the bathroom.

"The victim is clearly seen in a state of nudity and at no time appears to be aware she is being recorded," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.

Kennedy said it appeared Sedler tried deleting the videos two days after the woman reported the incident to police.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

