Sentencing delayed in nurse assault case

Mar. 23—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man convicted of attempting to sexually assault a nurse had his sentencing hearing delayed after attorneys said they didn't receive the necessary paperwork to move forward.

At a hearing Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court, Judge John Vincent had to reschedule the sentencing for April 20 after it was discovered a mandatory sex offender report wasn't complete in the case against 19-year-old Jordan Toenses.

Toenses pleaded guilty last month to one count of third-degree assault, one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of attempted first-degree sodomy in connection with a June 2022 incident.

In exchange for the guilty plea, he agreed to serve 12 years in prison.

In Kentucky, most defendants convicted of a felony have the option to have a pre-sentence investigation report completed so the judge can get a better idea of their character prior to sentencing.

However, most of the time when a defendant pleads guilty he or she waives that report gets straight to sentencing.

In the case of sex offenders, a PSI and a SOAR Report (a special report for sex offenders) has to be completed before sentencing, per state law.

Without that report, the judge's hands are tied in going forward with sentencing.

