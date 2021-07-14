Sentencing delayed for passenger in Girl Scout crash

Jul. 13—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The passenger in a vehicle that struck and killed three Girl Scouts and a mother in November 2018 had his sentencing hearing delayed on Tuesday.

John E. Stender, 24, 1303 Water St., Eau Claire, pleaded no contest in April to harboring/aiding a felon-falsifying information in Chippewa County Court. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, five years of extended supervision, and a $25,000 fine. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for July 26.

However, defense attorney Harry Hertel asked Judge James Isaacson on Tuesday to delay sentencing so he could obtain an alternate pre-sentence investigation.

"Although I regret the circumstances, having reviewed the PSI, I do believe it is important for the alternate PSI to be provided to the court as well," Hertel wrote in his request for the delay.

The pre-sentence investigation, completed by the state's Department of Corrections, is a confidential document, although the district attorney typically divulges some details in a sentencing hearing. Those details often include the recommended length of incarceration.

Lisa Andreas, a clinical psychotherapy sentencing consultant, wrote a letter to the court asking for the delay.

"I was formally retained on this case, as of July 6, 2021, to complete a pre-sentence psychosocial investigation including a psychological evaluation and risk assessment and risk assessment and write a report that will be submitted to the court," Andreas wrote. "Due to the schedule of cases I'm already committed to and the complex nature of the above-referenced case as described to me, I would not be able to complete the report in time for the currently scheduled sentencing hearing on July 26. In this case, I am requesting 45-60 days to complete my work and write a report."

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said he didn't want the delay, but he acknowledged a defendant has the right to request an alternate investigation.

"The state is disappointed because we set enough time after the plea hearing," Newell said.

Isaacson agreed to the delay, saying he didn't want any sort of appeal to come from the case. He reset the sentencing for Sept. 16. Isaacson ordered Andreas to submit her PSI by Sept. 7.

Stender was a passenger in a truck driven by Colten Treu, who struck the Scouts as they were cleaning debris near Highway P in the village of Lake Hallie. Treu and Stender then drove to their house, where they hid the truck in a garage. Treu was sentenced in March 2020 to serve 54 years in prison.

Stender appeared in person for the hearing Tuesday; he remains free on a signature bond.

At a hearing March 25, Isaacson ruled that all victim impact statements and comments from the family and friends of those injured and killed in the crash will be considered when he sentences Stender. However, Hertel contends the victims of that crime are the police who were looking for the vehicle, not the victims of the crash or their families and friends.

According to the criminal complaint, Treu and Stender had purchased an aerosol can at the Lake Hallie Walmart on Nov. 3, 2018, and were driving back to Treu's home at 1060 Joseph St., Chippewa Falls. Both men had "huffed" from the aerosol can during the drive.

The crash happened as Treu was driving northbound on Highway P, just south of the Highway 29 overpass. Treu's vehicle veered off the west side of the road and struck the group of Girl Scouts as they were removing litter.

During his sentencing hearing, Treu claimed Stender caused the crash. Treu said he yelled at Stender, saying "What are you doing?" when Stender grabbed the wheel.

Treu said he overcorrected the vehicle and wound up going in the ditch, where he struck the Girl Scouts.

In interviews with law enforcement, Stender admitted he grabbed the wheel of the car, causing Treu to yell at him. Stender recalled seeing one person being struck by the vehicle; he hit his head and lost consciousness. He woke up just before they arrived at Treu's home.

After striking the five people — one Girl Scout who was hit survived the crash — Treu drove his vehicle back to his home rather than staying at the scene. He then hid the pickup in a garage. Stender did not immediately assist law enforcement or return to the scene, leading to the charge of assisting or harboring a felon.

Newell filed the charges against Stender just days after Treu's sentencing concluded.

The four people killed in the crash were Autumn Helgeson and Jayna S. Kelley, 9, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.