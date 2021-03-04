Sentencing delayed in Tuscarora home invasion

Rick Pfeiffer, Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Mar. 4—LOCKPORT — Sentencing was delayed Tuesday for a Falls man who had pleaded guilty to his role in an attempted home invasion on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation that left one suspect dead and a Mount Hope Road homeowner wounded by gunfire.

Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III had been slated to sentence Michael S. Printup, 18, for his guilty plea to a charge of attempted first-degree assault. Printup could be given youthful offender status or face up to a 15-year prison term if he is sentenced as an adult offender.

Murphy has made no commitment on what his sentence will be. No reason was given for Tuesday's postponement.

Sentencing is now set for April 6.

Printup had originally been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

His co-defendant in the case, Matthew M. Dubuc, 24, of Lewiston, was indicted by the grand jury on the same charges. He is due back in court on March 18 for a possible plea hearing.

The incident occurred about 4:50 a.m. March 1, 2020 on Mount Hope Road and involved what police said were three armed intruders entering a home. The intruders were confronted by the homeowner, who was also armed, and gunfire erupted.

Investigators said all three suspects then fled from the home in a car driven by a fourth suspect, an unidentified driver.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said a deputy, who was responding to the shooting call, spotted the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Mount Hope Road and gave chase. After a lengthy pursuit, involving several other sheriff's deputies, Filicetti said the vehicle was stopped on Lockport Road in the Town of Wheatfield.

Deputies found the driver, Dubuc, Printup. and Christian R. Williams, 18, of the Falls, inside the vehicle. Williams was declared dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Dubuc and Printup were taken into custody.

Lewiston Police officers and sheriff's deputies who had responded to the shooting scene found the resident of the home inside and suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. The 55-year-old victim told investigators that he was shot by Williams and Dubuc. The victim said the men were armed with a pistol and a shotgun.

The victim said the suspects kicked in his door and attempted to take his guns. The man said he fired at the intruders with a .22-caliber rifle, hitting Williams in the back.

While investigating the incident, officers said they found two vehicles in the driveway of the shooting scene without license plates. A check later determined that both vehicles had been reported stolen.

