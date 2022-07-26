Sentencing delayed two weeks for Cape Coral mom found guilty in toddler's death

Sheila O'Leary, 38, who was convictedÊJune 28 of first-degree murder in the September 2019 death of 18-month-old Ezra O'Leary, was expected to face sentencingÊbefore Lee Circuit Judge Bruce J. Kyle on Monday July 25, 2022. The sentencing was delayed to allow the Department of Corrections to complete a pre-sentence report.

Sentencing for a Cape Coral mother found guilty in the malnutrition death of her toddler son is on pause for two weeks to allow the Department of Corrections to complete a pre-sentence report.

Sheila O'Leary, 38, faced sentencing before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce J. Kyle on Monday.

She had been convicted June 28 of first-degree murder in the September 2019 death of 18-month-old Ezra O'Leary. She was also convicted of aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse, and two counts of child neglect.

However, the lack of the pre-sentence report ordered by Kyle and an application by O'Leary to replace her lawyer put the kibosh on the sentencing.

Sheila O'Leary, 38, who was convicted June 28 of first-degree murder in the September 2019 death of 18-month-old Ezra O'Leary, was expected to face sentencing before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce J. Kyle on Monday July 25, 2022. The sentencing was delayed to allow the Department of Corrections to complete a pre-sentence report.

Trial request: Vegan mom convicted in toddler son's death seeks new trial; hearing set on sentencing date

Jury returns: Vegan Cape Coral mom found guilty in toddler son's 2019 malnutrition death

Homicide charges: Cape Coral parents facing homicide charges in starvation of toddler, neglect of two other children

The pre-sentence report, conducted by the Florida Department of Corrections, investigates the background of a person convicted of a crime before sentencing to check possible extenuating circumstances which could influence a sentence.

Because O'Leary is facing a possible life sentence, Kyle said the pre-sentence report was ordered. When asked the time frame for completion, Francine Donnorummo, Special Victims Unit chief at the State Attorney's Office, did not know.

"I assumed they would forward it," she told Kyle. "I'm really surprised that it was not completed."

Kyle then set 1:30 p.m., Aug. 8, for a new combined sentencing and motions hearing.

Earlier, after a brief delay to let O'Leary's attorney Lee Hollander to speak with his client, Kyle resumed the hearing, with the judge asking Hollander just what his client wanted.

"I've spoken with my client," Hollander told Kyle. "She would like new counsel. She would like new counsel, if she gets a new trial."

Story continues

Hollander had filed a motion for a new trial citing "errors" in the proceedings that lead to O'Leary's June 28 conviction.

The situation was made more complicated because O'Leary applied, and was approved, to be represented by a new attorney. The difficulty was because she had not been told of the motion for a new trial when she made the application for a new attorney.

Sheila O'Leary, 38, who was convicted June 28 of first-degree murder in the September 2019 death of 18-month-old Ezra O'Leary, was expected to face sentencing before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce J. Kyle on Monday July 25, 2022. The sentencing was delayed to allow the Department of Corrections to complete a pre-sentence report.

An attorney with the public defender's office said the application O'Leary filed was an "old" application but that it was approved by the Clerk of Court's office.

The judge explained what the Cape Coral resident faces.

"Ma'am, are you asking Mr. Hollander to withdraw at this time, he's filed motions for a new trial, which we've not heard?" Kyle said. "Of course, if you get new counsel those motions would be moot, would be stricken, you'd have to wait and see if your new counsel would think it's prudent to file them or not."

Kyle then swore-in the 38-year-old O'Leary and asked basic questions if she understood the proceedings and questioned why she wanted new counsel.

"I don't believe he spoke in my defense the way I wanted him to," she said.

Kyle again asked O'Leary, this time under oath, if she wanted a new attorney or to stay with Hollander under sentencing and the motion for a new trial could be determined.

"If I got a new trial I would want a different lawyer," she said, but added she would continue with Hollander "at this time."

Ezra's father, Ryan Patrick O'Leary, 33, remains in Lee County Jail and faces a trial on the same charges in August.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral mother convicted in toddler's death awaits sentencing