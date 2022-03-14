Sentencing delayed in vehicular homicide case

Mar. 14—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The sentencing set for today for a Edgar woman found guilty of vehicular homicide has been postponed.

Miranda Jo Miller, 23, was convicted of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle in January. A Chippewa County jury found her guilty after deliberating about 2 1/2 hours. Miller missed a stop sign, causing a fatal crash north of Stanley in July 2017. Her vehicle struck a truck driven by Jeremy Goodwin of rural Chippewa Falls, causing his death.

Defense attorney Karl Schmidt asked Judge Steve Gibbs to have today's sentencing postponed; Gibbs re-set it for May 31.

After the jury found her guilty, Gibbs ordered a pre-sentence investigation, which is a report by the Department of Corrections that recommends the length of a sentence. That report was filed with the court on Feb. 26, but is not publicly available.

In a letter to the court, Schmidt asked for the delay so he could obtain another PSI. It is not unusual for a defense attorney to then seek an alternate PSI that suggests a shorter sentence, particularly if the attorney disagrees with what is written in the state's PSI report.

Miller has no prior criminal record, and Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said there is no mandatory minimum sentence for this offense, which is one of the reasons he requested the PSI be conducted.

Since the trial concluded, restitution has been set at $9,504.

According to the criminal complaint, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 12:36 p.m. July 22, 2017, at the intersection of Highway G and 170th Avenue in the town of Colburn.

Goodwin, 46, 12123 Highway X, was driving a 2002 Ford 350, headed southbound on Highway G, with two passengers, ages 9 and 15.

Miller was westbound on 170th Avenue, and the two vehicles collided in the intersection. Goodwin's vehicle entered the right ditch and rolled; he was pinned under the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No alcohol was found in the system of either driver. The crash reconstruction report indicates Goodwin was likely traveling 40 to 60 mph, and Miller was going 18-34 mph.