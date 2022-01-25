Sentencing delayed for woman in Marysville apartment fire case

Jan. 25—A Marysville woman who pleaded no contest in November to arson of an inhabited structure and a misdemeanor count of battery on a custodial officer had her sentencing delayed Monday after a Yuba County judge accepted her plea agreement.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Dejanae Morris, 19, pleaded no contest to the July 27, 2021, fire she intentionally started in an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, that resulted in 18 residents being displaced.

Morris was a resident of the apartment complex. The fire caused a total loss to one apartment, severe smoke damage to five apartments, and minor damage to the remainder of the complex. The fire damaged the building's structural integrity and five units were deemed non-occupiable, according to Appeal archives.

On Monday, Yuba County Judge Julia Scrogin accepted a plea agreement between Morris and the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.

Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said that under the plea agreement, Morris will receive a grant of probation and be required to serve a year in Yuba County Jail. Curry said she also will be ordered to pay restitution to the victims, which he estimated could be between $300,000 and $500,000.

"Judge Scrogin was initially hesitant to accept the plea agreement, continuing the sentencing originally scheduled for January 17, so that she could read a confidential psychological evaluation of Ms. Morris," Curry said in an email to the Appeal on Monday. "This morning she agreed to accept the plea agreement, stating that after reading the confidential report she understood why we had agreed to give her a chance on probation. Judge Scrogin referred the case back to Yuba County Probation, directing them to provide the court with recommended terms of probation for Morris, including terms that would require Morris to comply with the treatment recommendations outlined in the confidential report."

While Curry said Morris' actions deserved some type of punishment for her "unconscionable act," he said he was sympathetic to her situation because of her upbringing.

Story continues

He said at age six she was removed from her parents and placed in the foster care system in Sacramento. After her foster family moved out of the state when she was 16, Morris stayed in order to complete high school in Sacramento.

Curry said Morris was able to graduate high school in 2020 despite her struggles with depression. At 18, he said she enrolled in a California program for children who "age out" of the foster system that is meant to assist young adults exiting the system with the transition to independent living.

Morris was then moved into her own apartment in Marysville but was not prepared to live on her own, Curry said.

"She lacked a driver's license and struggled to enroll herself in college or maintain steady employment. She became a victim of domestic violence. Unmedicated, and disconnected from friends and family, her mental health quickly deteriorated," Curry said. "She recognized that she needed to get back on medication to help her mental health, but she failed to establish care with a doctor in her new home. Ms. Morris requested to be moved to Sacramento and placed in a situation with a roommate. On July 27, 2021, desperate and scared, hearing voices that weren't really there, she lit fire to her apartment. When officers arrived at the chaotic scene, smoke billowing from the building, Ms. Morris was sitting calmly. She admitted she had started the fire because she wanted to move."

Curry said the plea agreement offered to Morris will give the young woman a chance to be a productive member of society, not a continued burden.

"Many who commit crime are unlikely to ever stop; keeping them locked up is our only option," Curry said. "But, there are some who can be restored; some who needed a wake-up call, some education, a drug treatment program, or some tough love from a probation officer. They go on to college, trades, or business. They pay taxes and raise children. Sometimes justice means long prison sentences; sometimes it means taking a chance on a 19-year-old girl."