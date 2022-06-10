Sentencing expected next week in fatal stabbing

Jun. 10—A Caddo Mills man is expected to be sentenced next week on a charge of murder in connection with a 2020 stabbing death in Greenville.

Robert Paul Nichlson has also been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon concerning the same incident — a fatal attack on Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak in April 2020.

A trial had been scheduled to start earlier this week in 196th District Court prior to Nichlson waiving trial on both charges.

Judge Andrew Bench set a sentencing hearing in the court for Monday morning, June 13. I

Nichlson is being held at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a $1.25 million bond on the charges.

Smith died early the morning of Jan. 25, 2020, at Medical City Plano after he was stabbed repeatedly the night of Jan. 24, 2020, while at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Wesley Street in Greenville.

After the assault, Smith was able to drive to the parking lot of Walgreens, where he called his wife and told her what had happened. Greenville police indicated the stabbing appeared to stem from a road rage incident.

The aggravated assault indictment alleged NIchlson used a knife to recklessly cause bodily injury to Smith. Nichlson has two previous felony convictions; one for aggravated assault of a peace officer in 1996 from Dallas County, and the other a 2003 federal felony charge of possession of an unregistered firearm.

The murder charge carries a maximum punishment of five to 99 years to life in prison. The aggravated assault charge typically carries a maximum punishment of from two to 20 years in prison. His sentence could potentially be enhanced due to the previous felony convictions.