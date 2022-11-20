Sentencing expected for reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Monday

On Monday, a judge is expected to sentence reality TV stars, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The couple could face decades in prison. According to documents Channel 2 obtained, Todd Chrisley could face between 17 and 22 years in prison, and Julie Chrisley, she could face 10 to 13 years.

The court is also requiring a money judgment of more than $17 million.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This began in 2019 when a federal grand jury indicted Todd and Julie Chrisley, for a variety of crimes, such as conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions, to name a few.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill obtained the 71-page sentencing memorandum on Tuesday, which included a suggestion of how much time they should serve.

“The court is going to look at what the guidelines suggest. It’s going to make its own calculations about what it thinks,” said former Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Hulsey.

RELATED STORIES:

The sentencing memo also said: “The seriousness of their actions is further underscored by the fact that neither defendant has expressed remorse for their crimes, instead continuing to blame others for their own criminal conduct. Given the seriousness of the Chrisleys’ crimes, a lengthy period of incarceration is warranted.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Chrisley responded to the sentencing memo requesting that the Court “impose a combined sentence of limited incarceration, supervised release and restitution.”

The sentencing hearing will be at the federal courthouse on Monday at 10 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News will bring you the latest details Monday during LIVE coverage on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

IN OTHER NEWS: