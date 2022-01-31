Sentencing in fatal overdose delayed; nine similar cases pending

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman was scheduled to be sentenced Monday for her role in a fatal overdose, but the hearing was postponed.

A Delaware Circuit Court 2 jury on Jan. 4 found Jessica May Campbell, 33, guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

She had been accused of selling fentanyl, in July 2018, to Ashley Nicole Rudisill, who was 27 — and eight months pregnant — at the time of her fatal overdose, which also killed her unborn child.

Judge Kimberly Dowling on Monday granted a request by Campbell's attorneys for more time to prepare for the sentencing hearing, which is now expected to be held in late March.

Campbell was the first person in Delaware County to be convicted of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a charge created by the Indiana General Assembly in 2018.

She almost certainly won't be the last. No fewer than nine Delaware County residents are scheduled to stand trial on the same charge in coming months.

• Joel David West, 30, of Muncie, is set to stand trial March 14 in Delaware Circuit Court 3 on a dealing-resulting in death charge filed in February 2019.

West is accused of selling meth to John J. "Jake" Adams, 26, who died of an overdose in the victim's Yorktown home on Jan. 17, 2019.

• Derrick Walker Clark, 47, is accused of selling heroin in July 2020 to 25-year-old Kieran S. Vorhees. who overdosed a short time later and died at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Clark's trial is set for Aug. 15 in Delaware Circuit Court 2.

• Vera Renee Morgan, 34, and Michael Tyler Schoeff, 36, were arrested in November 2020 on dealing-resulting-in-death charges.

They are accused of selling heroin, in October 2020, to a 32-year-lld Muncie woman who then died of an overdose.

Morgan's trial is set for Feb. 28 in Delaware Circuit Court 4, Schoeff's trial is scheduled for May 23 in the same court.

• Curtis Blair Atkinson, 39, Eaton, and Cynthia Kerri Nicole Crane, 33, Muncie are charged in the November 2020 death of Jennifer Rose Thomas, 32, who died at an Eaton home of "acute mixed drug intoxication."

Dealing-resulting-in-death charges were filed against the pair in February 2021.

Atkinson's trial is set for Aug. 9 in Delaware Circuit Court 5. Crane has received a March 15 trial date.

• D'ante Napoleon Davis, a 23-year-old Muncie man, is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 28, in Delaware Circuit Court 3, on a dealing-resulting-in-death count filed last August.

That charge stems from an alleged drug transaction — and a 38-year-old man's subsequent overdose death — in the westside Canterbury Townhomes complex in July 2021.

In December, Davis was arrested on a murder charge stemming from a fatal shooting in the same complex.

• Chance A. Herbert, 21, of Muncie, is accused of selling oxycodone to 18-year-old Kelsey Nichole Clamme, who died of an overdose last June 19.

Herbert's trial is scheduled for Sept. 26 in Delaware Circuit Court 2.

• Mya Lynn Moody, 32, of Muncie, was the most recent person charged in Delaware County with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, on Jan. 20.

She is accused or providing heroin last October to fellow Delaware County jail inmate Dianna Rose Pace, 37, who died after overdosing.

Moody's trial is set for March 28 in Delaware Circuit Court 1.

