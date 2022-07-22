Sentencing in Fernandes manslaughter conviction delayed until fall

Stephanie Fernandes takes a necklace from a family member before her trial on Thursday.

WORCESTER - The sentencing for Stephanie Fernandes, the former city woman convicted of manslaughter last month in the stabbing death of her fiancé, has been delayed until the fall.

Fernandes, who was originally to be sentenced Aug. 4 in Worcester Superior Court, will now be sentenced Oct. 14, court records show, after a hearing on the topic Thursday.

Court records show Fernandes’ lawyers asked for the delay in order to allow time for a licensed social worker and psychologist to prepare reports to aid their sentencing recommendation, as well as because of scheduling conflicts.

Darren T. Griffis, one of Fernandes’ lawyers, confirmed Friday that a judge granted the order and indicated no further extensions would be granted.

Griffis said the defense intends to spotlight positive developments in Fernandes’ life while she has been out on bail awaiting trial.

Appeal possible

Griffis said any decision on whether to appeal the conviction would be made after sentencing.

Fernandes was convicted of manslaughter, and acquitted of murder, on June 23 following a lengthy trial in Worcester Superior Court.

Prosecutors had alleged Fernandes murdered her fiance, 31-year-old Andrew T. Wagner, in May 2014 inside the Angelo Street townhouse she and the corrections officer shared.

In finding Fernandes guilty of voluntary manslaughter, jurors rejected testimony she gave about Wagner running into a knife she was holding in self-defense during what she alleged to be one of many incidents of domestic violence.

The verdict also indicated jurors did not find the single stab wound to the neck Wagner suffered to be premeditated. A verdict of voluntary manslaughter is defined as an unlawful killing that is mitigated by one of three circumstances, all of which relate to either the “heat of passion” or excessive self-defense.

The sentencing hearing in Fernandes’ case will be vital because voluntary manslaughter carries a wide range of penalties. A judge will have discretion to sentence her to up to 20 years in prison, but there is no mandatory minimum term that must be imposed.

