Sentencing for former CBSD choir director Joseph Ohrt is delayed again. Here's why

The sentencing for a popular former Central Bucks West High School choir director for crimes including sexual assault on two students in the 1990s has been delayed again, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

The continuance is the second Joseph Ohrt has requested since he pleaded no contest in October to engaging in inappropriate behavior with former students, including a sixth-grader in 1991. The sentencing was slated for May 1.

“The victims and I are hoping to proceed with sentencing as soon as possible,” Assistant District Attorney Brittany Kern said.

According to Kern, the defense attorney representing Ohrt, 56, of Buckingham, requested to change the date because an expert witness he plans to call was unavailable for the May 1 hearing.

The new sentencing date had not been set as of Wednesday, but attorneys believe it will be moved to June.

Ohrt remains free on bail until sentencing.

Ohrt pleaded no contest to charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors, tampering with evidence and invasion of privacy. With a no contest plea a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges there is enough evidence that the prosecution could prove its case to a judge or jury.

Ohrt entered his plea with no sentencing negotiations, meaning he could face at least 15 years in state prison at sentencing.

Ohrt, an acclaimed choir instructor, was charged in February 2023 with secretly recording an adult former student while he was changing clothes at Ohrt’s home.

After the first arrest, it was revealed that the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office had investigated child abuse allegations in 2016 involving the first victim, then a high school senior and choir student, and Ohrt, but did not find enough evidence to bring charges.

An investigation into the secret video recordings emerged after investigators left a business card at Ohrt's home when they went to question him about allegations reported to the state's ChildLine abuse hotline.

Two more former students came forward after the February arrest alleging that Ohrt inappropriately touched them in the 1990s. After investigation, additional charges of indecent assault involving a minor and corruption of a minor were filed.

It is unknown if the abuse reports from the 1990s were investigated by the school or police at the time, but the school district transferred Ohrt to Central Bucks West High School after the first allegations of inappropriate contact were reported.

Ohrt remained at the high school until his resignation in March. He retired from the district in June, 2022.

Last year the families of two Central Bucks West students sued the school district and unidentified district employees alleging they knew about previous allegations of inappropriate conduct with students involving Ohrt but failed to take action to protect them.

In the civil suit the families allege that Ohrt engaged in non-consensual inappropriate conduct with their sons, who are 15 and 16, in the weeks before his sudden unexplained leave of absence in late October 2022.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said his office investigated the allegations in the lawsuit but no criminal charges were filed against Ohrt.

Ohrt’s name does not appear on the Pennsylvania State Police sex offender website. He was required to undergo an evaluation by a state board to determine if he is a sexually violent predator, which carries additional restrictions under Megan's Law.

Those restrictions are normally ordered at the time of sentencing.

